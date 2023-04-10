Pregnant women with migraines at higher risk of complications

Expectant women experiencing frequent migraines have a higher risk of developing complications, a study has shown.

The complications, according to the study published in the American Academy of Neurology, include preterm delivery, gestational high blood pressure and preeclampsia.

Researchers also found that women with migraine with aura may have a somewhat higher risk of preeclampsia than women with migraine without aura. Auras are sensations that come before the headache, often visual disturbances such as flashing lights.

Preeclampsia involves high blood pressure with additional symptoms such as protein in the urine, during pregnancy, which can threaten the life of the mother and baby.

From the study, roughly 20 per cent of women of childbearing age experience migraines, but the impact of migraine on pregnancy outcomes has not been well understood.

The study looked at more than 30,000 pregnancies in roughly 19,000 women over a 20-year period. Of those pregnancies, 11 per cent of the women reported that they were diagnosed by a doctor with migraine before pregnancy.

Compared to women without migraine, women with migraine had a 17 per cent higher risk of preterm delivery, a 28 per cent higher risk of gestational high blood pressure, and a 40 per cent higher risk of preeclampsia.

For gestational high blood pressure, seven per cent of pregnancies among women with migraine developed this condition compared to five per cent among pregnancies in women without migraine.

For preeclampsia, six per cent of pregnancies among women with migraine experienced it compared to three per cent of pregnancies among women who did not have migraine.

Researchers examined women’s complications during pregnancy such as preterm delivery, defined as a baby born before 37 weeks gestation, gestational diabetes, gestational high blood pressure, preeclampsia, and low birth weight.

Dr Alexandra Purdue-Smithe, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said: “Our large prospective study found links between migraine and pregnancy complications that could help inform doctors and women with migraine of potential risks they should be aware of during pregnancy.”

In addition, when looking at migraine with and without aura, women who had migraine with aura were 51 per cent more likely to develop preeclampsia during pregnancy than women without migraine, while those who had migraine without aura were 29 per cent more likely.

Researchers found that migraine was not associated with gestational diabetes or low birth weight.

“While the risks of these complications are still quite low overall, women with a history of migraine should be aware of and consult with their doctor on potential pregnancy risks,” Dr Purdue-Smithe said

“More research is needed to determine exactly why migraine may be associated with higher risks of complications. In the meantime, women with migraine may benefit from closer monitoring during pregnancy so that complications like preeclampsia can be identified and managed as soon as possible.”

The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health.