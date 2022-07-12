Pollutants in soil can harm your heart
What you need to know:
- Dirty soil can enter the body by inhaling dust, fertiliser crystals and plastic particles, while heavy metals such as lead or cadmium, plastics, or organic toxicants from pesticides can also be ingested orally.
- Further, these soil pollutants often wash into rivers, creating dirty water that may be consumed. Most of these substances found in soils are known to cause a wide range of cardiovascular issues.
A new study has revealed that soil pollution might be as bad for your heart as it is for the planet. Researchers in Germany say any link between heart disease and soil is likely due to pesticides and heavy metals left in the ground.
According to a review paper published on June 30 in Cardiovascular Research, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology, soils contaminated with heavy metals, pesticides and plastics may lead to cardiovascular disease by increasing oxidative stress in the blood vessels, causing inflammation and disturbing our circadian rhythms.
"Soil contamination is a less visible danger to human health than dirty air. But evidence is mounting that pollutants in soil may damage cardiovascular health through a number of mechanisms including inflammation and disrupting the body's natural clock,” said the lead author, Prof Thomas Münzel of the University Medical Center Mainz, Germany.
According to the study, about nine million people die each year worldwide because of water, air, and soil pollution; 60 per cent of pollution-related deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease, heart attack, stroke, and heart rhythm disorders.
Cadmium is a heavy metal that occurs naturally in small amounts in air, water, soil and food and also comes from industrial and agricultural sources. Food is the main source of cadmium in non-smokers.
Lead is a naturally occurring toxic metal with environmental contamination through mining, smelting, manufacturing and recycling. Exposure to arsenic, a naturally occurring metalloid, is linked to a higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease. Levels of arsenic can increase due to industrial processes and using contaminated water to irrigate crops.
Pesticides have been linked with an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease. While employees in the agricultural and chemical industries face the greatest exposure, the general public may ingest pesticides from contaminated food, soil and water.
“Although soil pollution with heavy metals and its association with cardiovascular diseases is especially a problem in low- and middle-income countries since their populations are disproportionately exposed to these environmental pollutants, it becomes a problem for any country in the world due to the increasing globalisation of food supply chains and uptake of these heavy metals with fruits, vegetables and meat,” explained the study authors.
The potential hazards of contaminated airborne dust are also noted in the study. Desert dust can travel long distances, and research has shown that particles from the soil in China and Mongolia were related to increased odds of heart attacks in Japan.
According to the researchers, more studies are needed on the combined effect of multiple soil pollutants on the cardiovascular disease since people are rarely exposed to one toxic agent alone.
“Research is urgently required on how nano- and microplastic might initiate and exacerbate cardiovascular disease. Until we know more, it seems sensible to wear a face mask to limit exposure to windblown dust, filter water to remove contaminants, and buy food grown in healthy soil,” concluded Professor Münzel.