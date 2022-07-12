Pollutants in soil can harm your heart

Cadmium is a heavy metal that occurs naturally in small amounts in air, water, soil and food and also comes from industrial and agricultural sources. Food is the main source of cadmium in non-smokers.



Lead is a naturally occurring toxic metal with environmental contamination through mining, smelting, manufacturing and recycling. Exposure to arsenic, a naturally occurring metalloid, is linked to a higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease. Levels of arsenic can increase due to industrial processes and using contaminated water to irrigate crops.



Pesticides have been linked with an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease. While employees in the agricultural and chemical industries face the greatest exposure, the general public may ingest pesticides from contaminated food, soil and water.



“Although soil pollution with heavy metals and its association with cardiovascular diseases is especially a problem in low- and middle-income countries since their populations are disproportionately exposed to these environmental pollutants, it becomes a problem for any country in the world due to the increasing globalisation of food supply chains and uptake of these heavy metals with fruits, vegetables and meat,” explained the study authors.



The potential hazards of contaminated airborne dust are also noted in the study. Desert dust can travel long distances, and research has shown that particles from the soil in China and Mongolia were related to increased odds of heart attacks in Japan.



According to the researchers, more studies are needed on the combined effect of multiple soil pollutants on the cardiovascular disease since people are rarely exposed to one toxic agent alone.



“Research is urgently required on how nano- and microplastic might initiate and exacerbate cardiovascular disease. Until we know more, it seems sensible to wear a face mask to limit exposure to windblown dust, filter water to remove contaminants, and buy food grown in healthy soil,” concluded Professor Münzel.