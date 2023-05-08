Pencils that birth plants when thrown away and other circular economy innovations
What you need to know:
- The environment-conscious are embracing circular models of using resources
- But the lack of knowledge among Kenyans has been a hindrance
- Experts say training is the way to go
Uptex: Textile waste recycling firm that wants cloth thrown away aimlessly
The fashion industry heavily relies on the linear model of take-make-and-waste which is often characterised by overproduction, underutilisation, and poor disposal.
That is according to Kevin Thiong’o, the venture builder of Uptex East Africa Limited. He told Healthy Nation that his company is solving this by directly collecting waste textiles from manufacturers or waste management companies.
“Textile waste can be categorised as either post-consumer waste or post-industrial waste. Post-consumer waste comprises old and worn-out textiles that are past their useful life. Post-industrial (also called pre-consumer) textile waste comprises the offcuts or clippings generated during production of garments and other textiles,” he explained.
This type of recycling is dependent upon factors such as fabric type, composition, blend mixture, colours and dye used.
“Globally, an estimated 60 billion kilos of textiles are lost every year and end up in landfills or burnt at a huge environmental cost. In Kenya, the combination of both post-industrial and post-consumer waste is responsible for mountains of textile waste lying in landfills and burning of waste that causes toxic emissions,” he explained.
“We maximise the reuse of the textile waste to prevent its harmful effects to the environment. Our circular approach regards the waste as a resource and stresses the need to extract maximum value from it before disposal can be an option,” he added.
The company collects up to 35,000 kilogrammes of waste for recycling.
Kevin lauds the government for enacting the Sustainable Waste Management Act 2022 but he believes there is still more that can be done.
“The government should be at the forefront in leading and supporting its implementation across all waste streams,” he said.
WEEE Centre, where electronic waste is sorted and repurposed
We are in the digital era where most people own an electronic device. They are only useful when they can still do their intended purpose. A phone, for instance, is a phone because it helps in communication. Losing that functionality makes it obsolete and most people dispose of it anywhere.
Globally, only one percent of electronic waste (or e-waste) is recycled. WEEE Centre was established a decade ago to curb the e-waste crisis in order to reduce emissions.
Mr Nahashon Muchiri from the centre told Healthy Nation that about 80 percent of electronics are made of plastic. There are other parts of electronics, he said, classified in different forms but the basic is that they could either be hazardous or non-hazardous. But a layman, he noted, may not tell the difference when they interact with e-waste.
“It is dangerous to mix hazardous and non-hazardous e-waste. Some of those equipment has either mercury or lead in them. When taken to the landfills, they are likely to have long-term health impacts on people,” he said.
“We need to have a decision in Parliament regarding e-waste. We noticed that some of the manufacturers importing electronics in the country do not comply with many things, which is why we need the Extended Producer Responsibility (provisions) to come into force,” he said.
“Some of them comply with regulations in Europe but in Africa, they get away with it because we don’t have such stringent rules,” he added.
The company has partnered with supermarkets and telecommunication companies whose outlets act as collection points for the electronics.
At the moment, the service is available in Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, Mombasa and Nyeri. They also have estate drives in places like Lang’ata.
Olosida, where solar irrigation meets wheeled mobility
Emmanuel Lekishon and Margaret Tumpes, the co-founders of Olosida, hail from one of the country’s arid lands. Before the current rainy season, there had been about four failed rainy seasons that resulted in a prolonged drought.
One of the effects of drought is food insecurity. Olosida’s aim is to ensure that members of his community, and beyond, do not go to bed hungry and at the same time, they grow their foods sustainably.
Mr Lekishon started a solarised pivot irrigation scheme.
It has wheels to ensure it can be moved from one farm to another.
“Before we came up with our innovation, we noticed that drip irrigation was not sustainable. It could easily clog from the sediment and within a short period of about three months, it would not be as effective,” he explains.
The solarised pivot needs power to move its wheels from the water source. It has a solar panel pump that helps in getting the water from the source.
At the moment, Mr Lekishon said, they can only rent out the device because their business has not expanded to the extent of building more technologies.
“Our goal is to have fully functional farms that operate without the interruption of a failed rainy season,” he said.
What the government is doing on local circular economy initiatives
Dr Ayub Macharia, the director of the Environmental Education and Awareness Unit at the Ministry of Environment, tells Healthy Nation that the justification for a circular economy is designing out waste from the word go.
This means that whatever manufacturers generate needs an element of waste reduction and should embrace reuse, reduce or recycling.
“We don’t have to mine more and use up earth’s resources. For synthetic items, recycling or reusing is the way to go. For instance, we would like clothes to be made in a way that the fabric can still be available for use even when it is old. Alternatively, leasing clothes instead of buying new ones is a sustainable way to embrace the circular economy,” he explains.
“Our organic waste can be turned into useful things like manure,” he adds.
The country has relevant laws in place, he says, the latest one being the Sustainable Waste Management Act, 2022.
One of the highlights for this law is that you are likely to be fined a whopping Sh20,000 for not properly segregating waste from your household.
Dr Macharia explains that segregating should be done in three ways: hazardous items, organic and non-hazardous items.
“It is important to separate the trash because you may have valuables that can be sold. Should the laws and policies be embraced at county level, material recovery centres will replace dumpsites. Such sites should be as near as possible to where waste is generated. Everyone then must pay for waste disposal to the waste service providers,” he explains.
“We expect that about 95 percent of waste will be recovered and only five percent goes to the landfills. This will happen if people change their mindset,” he adds.
Despite the law being enacted, the operationalisation is still lagging. Dr Macharia, however, tells us that counties are in the process of coming up with a model bill to start the process.
“When that happens, the existing dumpsites will be our go-to material recovery centres. They just need to be reorganised and have different bins for different kinds of waste,” he says.
The trucks bringing in waste have to adhere to the new rules lest they be fined Sh50,000. This is a move that the government will use to trickle down to people and ensure that they separate waste from their homes.
“If this happens one day, dumpsites will get starved. It is a long-term journey but the key thing is to start it. It is also a way of killing waste cartels,” says Dr Macharia.
Some policies like the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations will also help in reducing waste in the country.
“EPR is meant to ensure that Kenya remains competitive. Industry players can bring anything but ensure that they take responsibility,” explains Dr Macharia.
Items that fall under EPR are all packaging, agricultural films, end-of-life motor vehicles, electrical and electronic equipment as well as automobiles.
“Companies that bring in such items have to register with the National Environment Management Authority (EPR), and depending on what they sell, they should come up with a Producer Responsibility Organisation and find ways to clean the environment based on their companies’ waste with the aim share costing,” he explains. “We want companies to design products for reuse.”