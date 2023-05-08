Pencils that birth plants when thrown away and other circular economy innovations

Uptex: Textile waste recycling firm that wants cloth thrown away aimlessly

The fashion industry heavily relies on the linear model of take-make-and-waste which is often characterised by overproduction, underutilisation, and poor disposal.

That is according to Kevin Thiong’o, the venture builder of Uptex East Africa Limited. He told Healthy Nation that his company is solving this by directly collecting waste textiles from manufacturers or waste management companies.

A worker at the textile sorting warehouse for Uptex, a firm that recycles textile waste. Photo credit: PHOTO | POOL



“Textile waste can be categorised as either post-consumer waste or post-industrial waste. Post-consumer waste comprises old and worn-out textiles that are past their useful life. Post-industrial (also called pre-consumer) textile waste comprises the offcuts or clippings generated during production of garments and other textiles,” he explained.

This type of recycling is dependent upon factors such as fabric type, composition, blend mixture, colours and dye used.

“Globally, an estimated 60 billion kilos of textiles are lost every year and end up in landfills or burnt at a huge environmental cost. In Kenya, the combination of both post-industrial and post-consumer waste is responsible for mountains of textile waste lying in landfills and burning of waste that causes toxic emissions,” he explained.

“We maximise the reuse of the textile waste to prevent its harmful effects to the environment. Our circular approach regards the waste as a resource and stresses the need to extract maximum value from it before disposal can be an option,” he added.

The company collects up to 35,000 kilogrammes of waste for recycling.

Kevin lauds the government for enacting the Sustainable Waste Management Act 2022 but he believes there is still more that can be done.

“The government should be at the forefront in leading and supporting its implementation across all waste streams,” he said.

WEEE Centre, where electronic waste is sorted and repurposed

We are in the digital era where most people own an electronic device. They are only useful when they can still do their intended purpose. A phone, for instance, is a phone because it helps in communication. Losing that functionality makes it obsolete and most people dispose of it anywhere.

Globally, only one percent of electronic waste (or e-waste) is recycled. WEEE Centre was established a decade ago to curb the e-waste crisis in order to reduce emissions.

Staff at WEEE Centre, an electronic waste processing company, opening up obsolete electronics. The company was established a decade ago to curb the e-waste crisis in order to reduce emissions. Photo credit: PHOTO | POOL



Mr Nahashon Muchiri from the centre told Healthy Nation that about 80 percent of electronics are made of plastic. There are other parts of electronics, he said, classified in different forms but the basic is that they could either be hazardous or non-hazardous. But a layman, he noted, may not tell the difference when they interact with e-waste.

“It is dangerous to mix hazardous and non-hazardous e-waste. Some of those equipment has either mercury or lead in them. When taken to the landfills, they are likely to have long-term health impacts on people,” he said.

“We need to have a decision in Parliament regarding e-waste. We noticed that some of the manufacturers importing electronics in the country do not comply with many things, which is why we need the Extended Producer Responsibility (provisions) to come into force,” he said.

“Some of them comply with regulations in Europe but in Africa, they get away with it because we don’t have such stringent rules,” he added.

The company has partnered with supermarkets and telecommunication companies whose outlets act as collection points for the electronics.

At the moment, the service is available in Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, Mombasa and Nyeri. They also have estate drives in places like Lang’ata.

Olosida, where solar irrigation meets wheeled mobility

Emmanuel Lekishon and Margaret Tumpes, the co-founders of Olosida, hail from one of the country’s arid lands. Before the current rainy season, there had been about four failed rainy seasons that resulted in a prolonged drought.

One of the effects of drought is food insecurity. Olosida’s aim is to ensure that members of his community, and beyond, do not go to bed hungry and at the same time, they grow their foods sustainably.

Emmanuel Lekishon, the founder of Olosida, which uses a solar powered machine for irrigation. Photo credit: PHOTO | POOL



Mr Lekishon started a solarised pivot irrigation scheme.

It has wheels to ensure it can be moved from one farm to another.

“Before we came up with our innovation, we noticed that drip irrigation was not sustainable. It could easily clog from the sediment and within a short period of about three months, it would not be as effective,” he explains.

The solarised pivot needs power to move its wheels from the water source. It has a solar panel pump that helps in getting the water from the source.

At the moment, Mr Lekishon said, they can only rent out the device because their business has not expanded to the extent of building more technologies.

“Our goal is to have fully functional farms that operate without the interruption of a failed rainy season,” he said.

What the government is doing on local circular economy initiatives

Dr Ayub Macharia, the director of the Environmental Education and Awareness Unit at the Ministry of Environment, tells Healthy Nation that the justification for a circular economy is designing out waste from the word go.

This means that whatever manufacturers generate needs an element of waste reduction and should embrace reuse, reduce or recycling.

“We don’t have to mine more and use up earth’s resources. For synthetic items, recycling or reusing is the way to go. For instance, we would like clothes to be made in a way that the fabric can still be available for use even when it is old. Alternatively, leasing clothes instead of buying new ones is a sustainable way to embrace the circular economy,” he explains.

“Our organic waste can be turned into useful things like manure,” he adds.

The country has relevant laws in place, he says, the latest one being the Sustainable Waste Management Act, 2022.

Director Environmental Education and Awareness Dr Ayub Macharia speaking to delegates during the Ministry of Environment and Forestry's National Validation Meeting On Waste Management Policy, Bill and E-Waste Strategy at KICC, Nairobi. May 24, 2019. Photo credit: Photo/ File