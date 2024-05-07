Panic as scientists issue alert over widespread coral bleaching

Kenya's coastal region is staring at a humanitarian and climate crisis as key ocean features face destruction due to rising temperatures. Kenya is among 53 countries experiencing mass coral bleaching due to devastating effects of climate change in oceans.

Extremely high temperatures have triggered mass coral bleaching across the world, the fourth global coral bleaching event, according to observations by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which monitors weather elements globally.

Global coral bleaching events last occurred in 1998, 2010 and from 2014 to 2017, the last of which affected more than half of all reefs.

Corals are important organisms that act as shelter and food for fish and marine life. They are found below the water and are also key tourist attractions.

They are also responsible for breaking high waves that may cause flooding in the coastal areas near the ocean.

Bleaching happens when corals get stressed and turn white because of increasing temperatures above normal. In a statement issued mid last month, a global network of coral reef scientists said coral bleaching in Coast region was the second event in the last 10 years.

Coastal Oceans Research and Development in the Indian Ocean (CORDIO) East Africa Director David Obura said the bleaching had not come as a surprise following the high temperatures experienced since last year, but quick action needed to be taken to minimise the effects.

He said reef monitoring data revealed 50-80 per cent coral bleaching of reefs in the North and South Coast. “With record temperatures on oceans since April 2023 and continuing into 2024 ,the current bleaching is not a surprise,” he said.

"That this has become the fourth global bleaching event should reaffirm to decision-makers that global warming must be halted as a priority to limit further loss of coral reefs, other ecosystems and human suffering across the planet," he added.

Scientists, however, said there was no cause for alarm as bleaching does not mean that the corals will die, and there is hope for recovery if temperatures cool down.

Additionally, CORDIO's Coral Reef Research Scientist Swaleh Aboud said communities should work towards minimising factors that may lead to more destruction. “It is important during this time to increase awareness on corals among the local communities. Minimising stressors such as overfishing, and water pollution can go a long way in facilitating recovery.”

This comes as Coast communities raised concerns over the calamity, fearing devastating effects in tourism and fishing. Hundreds of kilos of fish are produced daily along the Kenyan Coast, which is a key source of food for residents and income for fishermen.

The Coast region is also one of the key attractions for tourists who visit marine parks to see whales and dolphins, as well as beautiful corals below the water through snorkelling. Revenue in return gets to locals, who are employed in various hospitality sectors. Meanwhile, the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute has issued a warning on rising sea levels at the Coast region after flood waters filled villages and hotels in Vanga, Wasini, Mombasa, Kilifi and Lamu County.