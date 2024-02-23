Panama conference advocates for a tobacco-free world

Every puff that rents the air after you light a cigarette negatively contributes to the environment and your health. This is why more than 100 countries who were part of the tenth Conference of Parties (COP10) to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FTCT) agreed to find a solution to the basal impacts of tobacco.

In a new decision reached by the parties to the convention, tobacco impacts right from its production - farm, to manufacturing, its use and where it goes after and parties agreed that there has to be a stocktake of the environmental impacts.

“We have taken a historic decision on Article 18,” said Dr Adriana Blanco Marquizo, head of the WHO FCTC Secretariat, describing action to strengthen the article of WHO FCTC focused on the protection of the environment and the health of all people.

Article 18 of the framework delves deep into tackling challenges that may come about from smoking tobacco, which will in turn affects people’s health and their environment. Dr Marquizo now urges countries to come up with policies that will align with the new decision.

The decision was reached in the five-day conference in Panama, whose aim was to track how far the treaty had reached in terms of implementing new global legally binding regulations on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

Data from WHO shows that farmers around the world use about 200, 000 hectares of land annually for tobacco farming, which in turn contributes to greenhouse gas emissions by about 20 percent.

For the already-processed cigarettes, consumers dispose of about 4.5 trillion cigarette butts, which largely contribute to toxic plastic pollution.

“Under specific circumstances – such as sunlight and moisture – cigarette filters break down into smaller plastic pieces, eventually leaching out some of the 7,000 chemicals contained in a single cigarette,” said WHO in a statement.

“Many of those chemicals are environmentally toxic. The decision on Article 18 is very timely given the ongoing intergovernmental negotiation committees working to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment,” they added.

Stringent rules on advertising tobacco will be enforced to ensure that the guidelines in different countries do not interfere with the decision that was made at COP10. This includes movies and other forms of entertainment.

The Parties also agreed to extend the mandate of the Global Strategy to Accelerate Tobacco Control 2019–2025 by another five years.

A new declaration dubbed the Panama Declaration was adopted to ensure that any existing tiff between the interests of the tobacco industry and the public health interests are agreed amicably.

These regulations are enshrined under Article 5.3, which ensures that tobacco use is controlled and protected from commercial interests.

“The declaration also makes clear the need for policy coherence within governments to comply with the requirements of Article 5.3 of the WHO FCTC, which aims to protect public health policies from commercial and other vested interests of the tobacco industry,” explained the WHO.