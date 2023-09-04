Pakistan PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar cancels visit to Kenya amid unrest at home

Acting Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has cancelled his three-day visit to Kenya five days after confirming he would attend the African Climate Change Summit.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Pakistan’s caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said Mr Kakar had taken the decision not to attend the summit due to unavoidable circumstances, even as insiders point to the unsolved murder of investigative journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya last year.

Kenya has invited a number of heads of state to the summit that begins today (September 4) and ends on Wednesday (September 6).

“Due to some unavoidable pressing engagements at home, the Prime Minister will not be able to visit Kenya and this has been communicated to the relevant Kenyan authorities,” Mr Solangi said.

The cancellation had raised concerns in the Asian country, with a section of the public alleging that Mr Solangi had asked media houses in Pakistan to change facts about the Prime Minister’s trip to Kenya. But Mr Solangi denied the allegations.

“I have not asked any media house to change anything about the Prime Minister’s visit to Kenya. If anyone has any evidence, they should come forward with it,” he said.

In an earlier statement, his office said Mr Kakar was expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his African counterparts, including Kenya, and other high-level dignitaries. Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani was expected to accompany him.

This would have been Mr Kakar’s first foreign visit after taking the oath of office on August 14. It would also have been the first time Kenya would receive a high-level delegation from Pakistan since 1980.

Sources told international media in Pakistan that Mr Kakar had decided to cancel the foreign tour after weighing the situation at home, where demonstrations have been on the rise.

Pakistan is currently experiencing public outrage over inflation and energy price hikes. There are also demonstrations aimed at forcing the government to get to the bottom of Arshad’s death.

Over the weekend, shopkeepers in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities shut down their businesses amid growing protests that began in Karachi on August 17 following an increase in petroleum prices, but spread across the country over a hike in electricity tariffs.

On Thursday, journalists and the public in Pakistan held demonstrations after it emerged that police officers linked to Arshad’s assassination were still at work. The protests were organised by Arshad’s widow Javeria Siddique. The protesters called on the Pakistani government to work with the Kenyan government to ensure justice for the family.

Ms Siddique told the Nation that all they wanted was justice and the Pakistan Prime Minister should have used the visit to discuss the issue with President William Ruto.