Open defecation in Lake Victoria raises public health alarm

Fishermen in Lake Victoria are spending increasingly longer hours on the water as they search for dwindling fish stocks. Previously, fishing vessels would set sail from various beaches along the lake’s shores, with their operators returning within a few hours. Now, many spend entire nights on the water, driven by the urgent need to catch more fish—a supply that continues to decline due to factors like climate change, pollution, and overfishing, according to experts.

While these extended hours may increase their earnings, they come with significant health and environmental risks.

Out on the lake, some fishermen relieve themselves directly into the water. They do this by standing at the edge of their boats. Fishermen in Suba confirmed this practice, citing practical challenges.

Suba South Beach Management Unit Chairperson William Onditi explained that some fishermen remain on the water for up to 48 hours, making it impossible to return to land to use a toilet.

“It’s unhealthy to hold waste for too long, and the only option is to relieve oneself. There is no other place for fishermen to relieve themselves other than the water,” he said.

Mr Onditi claimed that this practice has been happening for a long time and it usually occurs in open water, far from human settlements. “The wind and waves disperse the waste over a large area, reducing its impact compared to waste near the shore,” he added.

However, health officials warn that open defecation poses a severe threat to people who use water from the lake. Deputy County Health Promotion Officer Kennedy Omollo cautioned that the practice could lead to outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and typhoid.

“Many people rely on the lake for cooking and bathing. Contaminated water carries harmful bacteria that can easily infect the human body,” Mr Omollo said.

The Homa Bay County Fisheries Department has also raised an alarm, urging relevant authorities to address the issue. County Blue Economy and Fisheries Executive John Agili labelled the practice a serious threat to the marine ecosystem and an act of pollution.

Dr Agili proposed a solution: “Fishermen should carry containers on their vessels to store human waste, which can then be emptied on land. Every crew heading to the lake must have a proper waste management plan.”

Mr. Omollo supported this idea, emphasising the need for tightly sealed containers to prevent contamination. “If possible, the container should be hanged at a safe distance away from the fish. It can also be put in a separate vessel with fish put in another boathe advised. “The best prevention, however, is ensuring that all fishermen use the toilet before heading out.”

It is not just the open water that is facing threats from open defecation.



Many beaches face hygiene challenges due to inadequate waste disposal. Dr Agili noted that the county government, in collaboration with the Department of Environment, has constructed pit latrines at some beaches and encouraged their use.

“Every beach management unit must ensure there is a proper way of taking care of human waste. People should not just defecate in the open,” Dr Agili said.