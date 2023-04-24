On wheels to immunise every child, Wajir County’s last mile effort

When a mobile clinic truck roars into Abdiaziz village in Wajir County, it awakens a unified sense of medical enthusiasm. As soon as its engine stops coughing, it ceases being a moving truck and enters its saving grace era — a hospital brought to the people. The truck’s hind part is partitioned into three and each room simulates what happens in a real hospital.

There are a handful of Abdiaziz villagers sheltering under an acacia tree whose twigs are wide enough to accommodate them all. They are all waiting for their turn to take the four-step temporary staircase that leads them to get services from a mobile clinic.

It is ‘winter’ in Wajir , only that there is no snow. Despite it being a cool season in a typical hot and dry area, everyone seems to be dripping in sweat. The leaves on trees and shrubs beneath have sprouted. There are patches of green grass but the ground is mostly dusty. Women and children sit on the red soil in family clusters. Some men have accompanied their wives to the clinic. Children, mostly infants, are bawling as though they are in a crying competition.

Everyone’s here to write off their clinic debt — immunisation, antenatal care visits, nutritional advice, medical check-up and so on. A dedicated team of healthcare workers has come along with the truck and is ready to serve the people. Nuria Birq, 34, is one of the mothers who has brought her child for immunisation. In just under a minute, her nine-month-old daughter gets a dose of polio vaccine. She lets out one loud burst and calms down almost immediately as though she had conquered the fear of needles — trypanophobia. She is the youngest in a family of nine, all of whom have received mandatory childhood vaccines.

“Even without being told that a child needs to be immunised, a mother can tell the benefits of getting a vaccine and the fate that awaits them for ignoring it. I chose to immunise all my children because I learnt its benefits,” says Sahara.

Sahara tells Healthy Nation that before the mobile clinics were introduced about five years ago, she trekked for kilometres to ensure that her children were immunised. Her first few children were lucky because a non-governmental organisation offered to bring services closer home a few years back

Farah Maalaq, 50, is one of the men who have brought their children to the mobile clinic at the Abdiaziz village site. Farah has six children who have all been immunised.

He harks back to the days when the truck was non-existent, recalling the long walks to health facilities under the scorching sun. We always look forward to clinic days. Unless there is a mechanical breakdown, one which we are told when it happens, the truck never misses to come here when it is our turn,” he says.

“We have been educated on the importance of immunisation during such visits. I know that it helps in increasing one’s immunity and prevents people from getting diseases like polio or measles,” he adds.

Sahara Muhamud, 38, is expecting her ninth child. She is at the clinic to get her fourth and last tetanus injection as well.

She enrolled all her children to mandatory immunisation programmes as soon as they needed it. Sahara diligently goes for clinics and adheres to the government’s immunisation’s programmes.

“I love clinic days. In the few days that the vehicle (mobile clinic) has a problem or is being maintained, we suffer in silence because we always look forward to clinic days,” she says.

“I know that when a child is immunised, they do not get the disease in its severe form and in case there is an outbreak, they are always marked safe from the disease,” says Sahara.

It will take the roaring of the truck and the passion of the health care providers in it to make Wajir County leap from the dire immunisation coverage of about 48.6 per cent as currently stands according to the Kenya Demographic Health Survey of 2022 and strive to meet the 90 per cent target set for the country.

The county’s Health Executive Habiba Ali Maalim tells Healthy Nation how community health volunteers have been an integral part in promoting immunisation. “In Wajir County, about 60 per cent of our population is nomadic. This means that they may miss out on key immunisation programmes. To avert that, we reach out to them using the mobile clinics. In Wajir East alone for instance, it covers about seven sites,” says Maalim.

“I believe that our health indicators will improve if most parents continue to heed to our immunisation call. We have a target of reaching 80 per cent in terms of immunisation coverage. I believe we will get there,” she adds.

Sahara Muhamud a mother who had gone to the mobile clinic in Abdiaziz village, Wajir County for tetanus vaccine. Photo credit: HELLEN SHKANDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Bishar Abdullahi, the nurse in charge of one of the mobile clinics, says this year alone they plan to vaccinate about 97 children from a population of over 2,000 people. “We have a chart of people who have been vaccinated. To ensure that they get all the doses, we use our community health volunteers to get to them and we follow up. This is a highly mobile population and we don’t want to have defaulters,” he says.

He explains that they use a default tracking system, which basically ensures that they are in contact with the mothers of children who need second or third doses of vaccination. For one site, they cover around three site visits in a month.

Mohamed Haji, the county's nutritionist who works at the mobile clinic, tells Healthy Nation that the immunisation visits also play a crucial role in ensuring that the child's nutrition is in good shape.

"We seize such opportunities to check whether the babies who have come for immunisation are also feeding well at home. If we notice something is amiss, like them being malnourished, we handle that before it gets out of hand.” Studies show that because some counties have fewer healthcare facilities that make people walk longer distances, this limits access to childhood vaccination.

One such study is published in the scientific journal BMC Public Health whose focus was on spatial access inequities that derail childhood vaccination in the country.

Wajir was one of the counties that was highlighted but with the data of the previous demographic health survey that was released in 2014.

“The mean travel time to health facilities offering immunisation services was 40 minutes, with seven per cent of the total population in Kenya living more than one-hour away from an immunising health facility assuming that populations use a combination of walking and motorised or cycling transport,” revealed the study.

“Seventy-five per cent of the total population were within one hour of walking to an immunising health facility while 93 per cent were within one-hour considering the optimistic scenario,” they added. “Using this scenario, counties in North Eastern (Wajir, Mandera and Garissa) parts of Eastern and Coast (Marsabit, Tanariver) and Rift Valley (Samburu and Turkana) regions were identified as the most marginalised regions with less than 50 per cent of the total population living less than one hour to a health facility,” they explained.

The study showed that Wajir and Mandera counties had mean travel times of more than an hour to immunising health facilities while six per cent of children between 12 and 23 months lived in clusters, some of whom missed out on the DPT vaccine.

“Wajir, Mandera, Turkana and Samburu had significant proportions of their populated areas outside the one-hour band with 58 per cent (walking and motorised scenario) and 77 per cent (walking scenario) of the population living more than one-hour from a facility offering immunisation services respectively,” explained the study.

Wajir’ First Lady Rukia Abdinasir, who is concerned by the state of immunisation in the county, tells Healthy Nation: “It is sad that we are yet to achieve 100 per cent immunisation coverage in Wajir.”

She notes that the poor coverage has been exacerbated by the prevailing drought conditions that have seen many families flee their homes to save their livelihoods (livestock), forcing most of their children to miss key vaccinations while they are on the move.

However she is proud of the initiative by the incoming government to carry on intensification of the immunisation programmes, supporting the ongoing activities and picking up those that may have stalled. This includes operationalisation of some of the stalled mobile clinics to ensure access. The one that Healthy Nation team visited is the first to be put back to use, serving seven hard to reach outreach sites in Wajir East including Abdiaziz, Bulla Elmi, Qahira, Elbaay, Shokahareri, Baladwein and Lambib villages.

The mobile clinic is reaching children and pregnant mothers who cannot access antenatal care and immunisation or have dropped out due to the drought in search of pasture and water for their animals. The First Lady reiterates that as part of the effort to increase coverage across Wajir, the county government has re-opened 17 dispensaries that have been closed for a while now due to lack of resources, allowing more children in the more rural areas of the county to access immunisation and basic health services.

However, she notes that there is need to continually conduct immunisation awareness campaigns targeting the hard-to-reach communities to ensure no one is left behind in the efforts to reach the 100 per cent vaccine coverage target for Kenya