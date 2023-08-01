On a mission to lower the rate of stillbirths

A few years ago, Grace Mwashigadi delivered a set of stillborn twins.

She tells Healthy Nation that this was one of her lowest moments in life, too painful to narrate.

A stillbirth occurs when a baby is born dead, usually around 28 weeks of pregnancy.

Grace, who is now a research coordinator at the Aga Khan University’s Centre of Excellence, Women, and Child Health, goes down memory lane recollecting the painful experience that now defines her career.

“I have made it my life’s mission to relentlessly work round the clock to ensure that no other woman, especially rural women, goes through what I went through when I lost my two babies,” she says.

“From my experience, when a stillbirth occurs, a lot of blame is placed on the woman and it comes with stigma. That brings about a lot of self-esteem issues among these women who are not able to speak up and they resort to suffering in silence,” she says.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are nearly two million stillbirths every year, which translates to one in every 16 seconds.

Over 40 per cent of all stillbirths occur during labour. WHO says that this loss could be avoided by having improved quality care during childbirth including routine monitoring and timely access to emergency obstetric care when required.

Grace is now leading the implementation of a study in Kilifi County dubbed 'PRECISE-DYAD' which follows pregnant women attending their first-ever antenatal visits in Rabbai and Mariakani health centres.

The study aims to collect data during the first and second trimesters of their pregnancies as well as during delivery visits.

It is an observational cohort study of mothers-children living in urban and rural communities in Gambia and Kenya.

The cohort is being followed for two years and includes uncomplicated pregnancies and those that suffered pregnancy hypertension, faetal growth restriction, preterm birth, and/or stillbirth.

Grace points out that women and children living in sub-Saharan Africa face multiple social and health challenges that have negative impacts on pregnancy outcomes and may predispose women to common disorders. The challenges include calorie-restricted and variety-limited diets; chronic and acute infections; exposure to poor indoor and exterior air quality, lack of clean water and sanitation; extreme weather events, limited decision-making regarding health and social care; and, challenging geographical access to health care facilities.

The researchers are also assessing the effect of pregnancy complications on mothers, decisions around birth spacing, subsequent pregnancy, mental health, child bonding, early-onset non-communicable diseases and multi-morbidities, and social functioning.

They will further look at the measurable impact of pregnancy events on physical, mental, and neurodevelopmental health trajectories (specifically, moderate-to-severe neurodevelopmental, visual, or hearing disability) of children at two to three years of age.

“We are also collecting the placenta from all these mothers upon delivery as we are particularly interested in looking at placental pathways that result in adverse pregnancy outcomes as well as other conditions like hypertension in pregnancy, foetal growth restriction, and stillbirth,” she tells Healthy Nation.

“A majority of the stillbirths that occur during delivery are potentially preventable and largely caused by inadequate poor quality of care,” she adds.

Grace believes that working closely with rural communities, advocacy groups and healthcare providers will go a long way in preventing stillbirths.

At the International Maternal Newborn Health Conference (IMNHC2023) , which took place in May in Cape Town, South Africa, a global advocacy and implementation guide was launched.

Through the International Stillbirth Alliance, the advocacy tool will be used to guide different levels of organisations to prevent occurrence of stillbirths and to ensure that there is adequate bereavement care for mothers who go through the devastating pain of losing a child.

Stillbirth rates differ across the globe, with a risk that is up to 23 times higher in the worst-affected countries.

“Across the world, a stillbirth occurs every 16 seconds. This translates to about 1.9 million babies stillborn every year. And, tragically, most of these deaths could have been avoided with high-quality care during the antenatal and intrapartum periods,” the new guide shows.

This is why Grace says that the implementation guide on preventing and addressing stillbirths along the continuum of care is very important.