Obesity drugs missing from WHO essential medicines list

Obesity and weight loss drugs have missed out on the updated essential medicines list released every two years by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the WHO, essential medicines for adults and children are those that satisfy the priority health care needs of a population.

Such drugs are selected with regard to disease prevalence and public health relevance, evidence of efficacy and safety and comparative cost-effectiveness.

Dr Benedikt Huttner, Secretariat of the WHO essential medicines list, said during the release that the list is an important tool for achieving universal health coverage, providing guidance to governments, health facilities and procurers on which medicines are the best value in terms of benefits for individuals and communities.

In the latest cycle, 24 new drugs for adults and another 12 for children were added to the essential medicines list.

WHO announced that there are new formulations of 19 medicines already on the essential medicines lists and another 48 medicines on the children’s list.

The reviewers also recommended 16 new uses for already listed drugs meant for children.

However, earlier this year, there were speculations that obesity drugs will for the first time be included as part of the core list.

In an exclusive report published by the Reuters in March, they revealed that three doctors and a researcher from the United States presented the request to the WHO review board.

The new update left out about 32 drug applications including those with the potential to treat obesity and weight loss related complications.

Some of the medicines not recommended include; Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) for weight loss in obesity, risdiplam for treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, donepezil for treatment of dementia, CAR-T cell therapies for lymphoma and fast-acting oral transmucosal fentanyl for breakthrough cancer pain.

The report explains that the obesity drug that was presented to be considered as part of the core list for weight loss in obesity was left out because of uncertain long-term clinical benefit and safety in this patient population.

“Committee noted that GLP-1 RAs have been shown to reduce weight and body mass index in the short-term compared to placebo. However, data are lacking on long-term effectiveness, optimal duration of treatment, maintenance of weight reduction once the therapy is stopped, and effect on other clinically important outcomes (like in hypertension or hyperglycaemia). Long-term safety data are also lacking,” shows the report.

New drugs approved will be used in the treatment of cancer, diabetes, mental health, multiple sclerosis (diseases affecting the nervous system), heart conditions and infectious diseases, polycystic ovarian syndrome and unexplained infertility.

For the first time, a drug that will be used to treat multiple sclerosis called, rituximab, was approved.

The committee also recommended the introduction of a combination of drugs used for different heart conditions.

The recommended update by experts brings the cumulative number of medicines on the adult’s essential medicine list to 502 and that of children to 361.

“These treatments could have a very large public health impact globally, without jeopardizing the health budgets of low- and middle-income countries,” said Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director General.