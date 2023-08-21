Nyandarua banks on geography to boost food security

Nyandarua County government is addressing the challenges of hunger and unpredictable weather by implementing a geospatial plan (geographical mapping guided by specific data to guide in planning). Despite being a food basket, the county has had to rely on food relief due to droughts, excessive rains, hailstorms and other environmental factors.

The plan will promote traditional and new crops as well as livestock based on the documented geographical weather patterns in the region. It will also guide the location of agro-processing factories with a focus on environmental conservation. The county director of Climate Change Mwanzia Kyambia explains that the spatial plan will enhance adaptive capacity and protect land with significant adaptation functions while reducing exposure to climate change hazards.

The plan aligns with the World Bank's Climate Smart Farming concept, which is being implemented in parts of Kenya through the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project (KCSAP). Mr Paul Karanja, KCSAP county director, says the geospartial plan is the way to go for sustainable food security, giving the example of success stories under KSCAP.

“We have areas like Kinangop Constituency that does better in dairy. Some farmers started with one cow about two years ago and now they have more than five. In the dry Ndaragua area, we have irrigation dams and boreholes where farmers engage in more climate-friendly farming practices,” said Mr Karanja.

Mr Francis Miring’u, an agricultural economist and Nyandarua Agriculture executive whose department is implementing the plan, said: “For example, the geographical features are overlaid with physical development plans. It’s a developed version of the agroecological zones. So the spatial plan gives the details of Nyandarua land geographically, climatically and agroecologically. It shows you which areas are set aside for agriculture and the best type of agricultural practices, and those set aside for urban development.

Even in urban development, it shows existing development and planned development, where we want a school or an agro-processing facility. This will prevent conflict in development. We are using the plan to decide and plan where climate-smart agriculture can be set up,” said Mr Miringu.

The plan aims to establish the Ndaragua region as the primary producer of poultry, specifically chicken for meat, eggs and chicks. Additionally, supporting enterprises such as feed production, cold storage and transportation will be developed to complement the poultry industry's growth. “Due to the harsh climate, small animals like dairy goats and rabbits have potential. The feeds can be grown during short rains. Kipipiri and Ndaragwa are some of the considerations.”



Governor Kiarie Badilisha said the plan is complemented and implemented together with the National Value Chain Development Project (NAVCDP.) “With the spatial plan and NAVCDP, we seek to go beyond traditional methods of farming, this time guided by climatic factors, production, marketing, and support to the farmers financially. “The county has identified four value chains: dairy, Irish potato, pyrethrum, and chicken. A fifth one may be peas. The structure for handling the produce from farmers is cooperatives. The structure for financing production is the Sacco model, this way there is sustainability,” said the governor.