Samples from a patient suspected of having Ebola has found no evidence of the virus, the Ministry of Health has clarified.

The tests done by the Kenya Medical Research Institute laboratory turned negative and the patient did not have Ebola virus disease.

However, the country still remains at risk given that the neighbouring country, Uganda, has since recorded at least 36 cases of the virus.

The suspected case was a young man who had travelled to eastern Uganda.

“We would like to inform the public that the laboratory tests for samples taken from the patient have since turned out to be negative and therefore there is no cause for alarm,” said acting director general, Ministry of Health, Patrick Amoth.

“We would like to appeal to members of the public to continue being vigilant and also stay safe by strictly observing hygiene measures that would protect them against this deadly disease.”

Kakamega

Health officials in Kakamega have been on high alert after a man suspected of having Ebola virus disease was detained in the county.

Reports from the health officials indicated the patient from Nambale sub-county in Busia County travelled to eastern Uganda on September 15.

The only symptom related to Ebola from the patient was bleeding from body openings.

Major symptoms of Ebola, according to medical experts, include fever, aches and pains in the joints and muscles, headache, sore throat, abdominal pains, weakness and fatigue.

A spot check by Nation revealed screening of travellers from Uganda was ongoing at Busia and Malaba border posts. Their temperatures were checked at port health facilities.