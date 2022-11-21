NMG journalist Angela Oketch wins award for family planning stories

The Daily Nation’s Senior Health and Science Reporter Angela Oketch was yesterday awarded by the International Conference on Family Planning in Thailand for the impactful stories she has told about family planning in Kenya.

The award follows her story on how Kenya’s reproductive health policy has denied young people below the age of 18 a chance to make decisions about their reproductive health.

In the story, Ms Oketch explained that by denying adolescents contraceptives, and requiring that they obtain consent from their parents, adolescents are more likely to keep off contraceptives, leading to teenage pregnancies.

Her story attracted the attention of policy makers, who are currently reviewing the clause.

“Angela Oketch is one journalist that has cut a niche in her family planning reporting. She has been at the forefront of reporting and telling family planning stories that have changed the lives of many Kenyans, including the Muslim community, where the subject is considered a taboo,” said Marie Ba, the Executive Director, Ouagadougou Partnership Coordination Unit.

While acknowledging the award, Ms Oketch expressed gratitude to the Nation Media Group for giving her an opportunity and support to tell her family planning stories.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to my editors, mentors and colleagues at the Health desk for being the strength and footsoldiers in bringing forth many of the special and investigative stories. They have made this dream come true. I also thank my family for the moral support,” she said.

Senior Health and Science reporter Angela Oketch in Thailand with her award for excellent reporting on Sexual Reproductive Health issues.

She added: “Memories of young teenagers I speak to in deep parts of Western Kenya bring this award together, and I thank them for having given me the chance to tell their stories and make an impact. I believe that by telling these compelling stories, those in authority will move in and avail things like contraceptives in government health facilities.”

She expressed hope that policymakers and government will act on the reproductive health laws that she termed as non-inclusive.

“Sights of helpless young adolescents left with the burden of taking care of their children and outdated beliefs that hinder women and men from planning their families make me stronger every day to tell these kinds of stories to the world,” said Ms Oketch.

“Each time I write a story, I try to ensure that every word gives hope to the less fortunate who may not have the opportunity to speak for themselves. I am the voice for the voiceless. It is the desire to give a change to the society that gives the voiceless a voice that keeps me going,” she added.

Ms Oketch is amongst journalists who were trained and are being mentored by Jhpiego’s Advance Family Planning initiative in Kenya.

Through its media advocacy program, journalists are supported in shining a spotlight on the work of advocates, who push for changes in policy, leading to action by decision makers and in some cases direct changes in policy.

As a member of the community of practice, Ms Oketch has continued telling impactful stories about the importance of family planning, championing access to family planning services.

Through her reporting, she has interrogated many retrogressive health policies that deny Kenyans the opportunity to enjoy their reproductive freedoms.

Cumulatively, Ms Oketch has eight local and two international awards. This year May, she bagged the health reporting award from the Media Council of Kenya during the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards. She was also honored with an award by former President Uhuru Kenyatta for telling impactful stories about the Covid-19 pandemic.