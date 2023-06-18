NHIF Board chair Michael Kamau: This is how I’ll cure the ailing fund

What is going on with the recruitment of the NHIF CEO?

We had not gotten to the stage where we could provide three names for consideration. The board agreed that the outcome of the interviews would not provide us with the right person to drive forward the agenda of the fund.

The institution operated without six directors, with everybody acting. We started the process in February and, having considered everything, we decided to halt the process before the final interview was done and start it afresh.

There will be a clear advert stating what we are looking for. We want someone who is going to unburden the President and take the fund forward.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha announced a stop to the recruitment process. Did you or the board interfere, leading to her action?

I did not interfere with the process. We were to give the most suitable person for the job. For the six months that I have been here, I have a feel of the people we are looking for. I was not looking for a particular individual and I was not sweet-talked in any way.

For the last nine months, the government has been looking for solutions on how to cure the problems at NHIF and, therefore, we need people to help us cure the problem.

As the chair, I want someone who unburdens me. I come here once a month. With a highly qualified and skilled CEO who is hands-on, I will not have sleepless nights but give him or her my support.

It does not mean that every recruitment must be successful. We can recruit and later find out that we did not have the best candidate. And we can ask the government to second somebody or a retired CEO to come and run the organisation. The options are on the table.

There is a process that is going to be followed. Would you rather repeat it and get the best person or continue with the process as it was?

We have repeated a presidential election, how about the CEO? When we consider the responsibilities of the position that he or she is going to hold, would you rather finish the process that will not give you a desired person so that you don’t pay?

It was necessary that we halt the process and start it afresh and get the right person before the launch of universal healthcare in October.

Is it value for money, then? Yes.

Let’s talk about universal healthcare. It has been launched several times. Why can’t we get it off the ground?

If it fails, we do it again. It is like pregnancy: when there is an abortion, you try all over again. Would failure stop you from trying?

This is going to be huge since it has taken the government months of planning. We have reviewed all the issues that were raised.

This is why we are very careful about the people we get to steer the process.

We could not have rolled it out before because the government did not have the budget for the national rollout.

With the work that has gone into this, I am confident that this time, we will get it right.

Why were the recent tenders cancelled after an exposé by Nation?

This is simply because we would not have ended with what we wanted. For example, in the scheme for civil servants and accidents, the documents that went out had many mistakes.

The tender documents had issues. We could not have remedied the anomalies in those documents and the best solution was to call for fresh bids.

This should not happen but when captured before the bids come in, then it is allowed. This points to a weakness within our procurement department. The fund did not even have a substantive head of procurement and the managers were acting. These were some of the problems.

How are you addressing the problem of too many departments headed by people in an acting capacity?

Government is a race: get it from somebody; they may have fallen. My work is now to pick it up, run as fast as possible and hand it over to somebody.

I am here for a brief period. What I should do is to account for my time here such that I bring change from where I picked it.

With all the problems at NHIF, we are still able to deliver some of the best healthcare in Africa. If the problems are cured, how much better can it be? Probably among the better in the world. That’s where I want us to go.

Are you bitter about your being pushed out of government on corruption allegations in 2015?

I have never spoken about this matter. I spoke once and I have since remained silent.

I do not want to be like Lot’s wife in the Bible and start looking back and turn into salt. Judge me for what I do. I am alive. I can do something for this country; why carry someone’s burden?

I have moved. I am not bitter. I hold no grudge against anyone. The bitterness would have killed me. Look at me now; I am healthy and ready to work for Kenyans.

What is the state of the release of NHIF money to hospitals?

I can confirm that we have received Sh10.2 billion from the National Treasury. There was a delay because the money had to be released to the Central Bank, to the Ministry of Health and back to the Central Bank before it could be released to the fund’s account. We have started making payments.

All the payments at the headquarters are going to be honoured. At the regions, we have a bill of Sh8.4 billion and another Sh4 billion being verified — which means we owe hospitals a total of Sh12.4 billion which we will pay since we had some money in the account. This will clear all the total pending bills that we owe.

Kenyans can now start getting services and I hope such does not happen again.

What will you do to avoid a repeat of this issue that has now become the norm?

The board has instituted a structured dialogue to engage the healthcare providers. We have formed an arrangement with Kenya Health Care Federation where they will be meeting with the fund four times a year such that deliberations of their meeting form part of the agenda at the board.

In this forum, we will be discussing payment issues, the ones to be done and the ones that have not been done, and see a way of fast-tracking them to ensure we are always speaking the same thing with the facilities.

The board has also emphasised that all the contracted hospitals must print and pin all the services offered under NHIF so that Kenyans get to know what they are entitled to.

Apart from the monies to be released by the National Treasury, does the government owe NHIF any monies?

Some of the monies that the government owes the fund are historical. When the fund stopped covering the police, they left with Sh2.57 billion and we were drawing on our reserves to make payments to some facilities. And we were breaking the savings to start funding.

Why is NHIF still losing millions to fake claims?

Part of the agenda of the board is to ensure that we stem fraud from within and outside. NHIF loses close to 30 per cent of its payouts to fraud.

There is also the issue of people overquoting. We have started taking action.

We are not going to pay Sh4 billion because some surgeries were overpriced from what they have in the contract. Verification is ongoing.

Already, we are investigating four institutions and payments to them have been stopped.

Also, we have recovered a huge amount of money from some health facilities. We also have instances of people paying patients to travel as far as 100 kilometres to their facilities to get treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and we will stop all the payments.

This is a continuous exercise and we will not relent.

In our next financial year, we have allocated Sh700 million to completely overhaul the ICT system. This will be able to deal with the fraud issue once and for all.

How do you plan to stay afloat?

The whole idea of insurance is that the young pay for the old to get an equilibrium over a lifetime. When it becomes universal, then it will be mandatory and everybody will be expected to pay.

Across the entire nation, we expect that 4.5 million will be paying their premiums.

With this, we will be able to build a kitty which will be able to support the medical cover for all Kenyans, except for critical illnesses where the government intends to plough in money.

It is not good that only those with money are covered.

We are spending over Sh500 billion in private hospitals and treatment abroad.

If all this money were ploughed back to NHIF, then we will be able to provide cover for everybody in the country.