New study raises questions on wine safety at the height of festivities

Nothing beats the feeling of savouring a sumptuous meal with loved ones followed by a bottle of fine wine particularly during the festivities.

However, you might just want to slow down on your favourite wine brand this season if a new study by a United Kingdom based non-profit organisation is anything to go by.

According to the latest report by Pesticide Action Network (PAN UK), wines that contain an array of toxic chemicals have tremendously increased over the past four years.

The number of wines which contain several pesticide residues has shot up to 50 per cent in 2022 from 14 per cent in 2016, as indicated in the latest survey.

The study published on December 13 shows a surge in the number of different pesticides residues to 19 from 16 since the last time wine was tested in 2016.

Compared to 16 in 2016, a total of 19 different toxic chemicals were recorded out of the 72 samples of wine analysed by a team of experts through the UK Government Testing Programme.

Nine chemicals were found to be carcinogenic while one of the wine samples contained up to six toxic substances.

The experts led by Nick Mole have raised concerns over what they term as ‘pesticide cocktails”, imploring regulatory bodies to step in and safeguard wine consumers from serious health impacts.

“We should be greatly concerned by the sharp increase in ‘pestcide cocktails.”

Despite knowing that chemicals can be lethal when mixed, we have persisted in setting safety limits for every single chemical separately,” explained the PAN UK official.

“Wine lovers should not be forced to risk being exposed to a multitude of poisonous pesticides whenever they want to imbibe their favourite drink. The fact that the sector of organic wine continues to flourish proves that wine production without necessary using toxic substances is 100 per cent possible.”

Other than consumers, the wellbeing of workers and people who reside in areas where wine is produced is also endangered by excessive use of pesticides in regions where wine is produced as demonstrated in a number of studies.

For instance, children who are raised in areas with dense vineyards are more likely to develop leukemia, as illustrated by a survey carried out in France and published in October, 2023.

A study conducted by Canadian researchers in 2006 linked excessive pesticide use in vineyards to increased cases of illnesses among employees in the industry.

However, the daunting report has evidently ruffled feathers of stakeholders in the wine industry who have slammed it ‘sensationalist.’

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) director Miles Beale argues that the term “organic wine does not necessarily mean it does not contain pesticides.”

Beale cited instances where plants, instead of chemicals, have been the source of pesticides accusing PAN of a smear campaign against the wine sector.

‘A pesticide surveillance programme regarding foodstuffs, which are commonly consumed, is operated by the government. It is run on a rolling basis where samples of the foodstuffs are changed yearly. The sampling programme in 2022 included wines. Out of the 72 sampled wines, just one had exceeded the permitted limit of residues,” he stated.