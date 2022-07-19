New science app to boost research in East Africa

An application has been unveiled to connect researchers in universities and research institutions in East Africa to enhance visibility of the research.

The Web-based application - Script Connect – will boost linkages among scientists and science journalists to reduce the wide knowledge gap in the region, said Dr Charles Wendo, the Global SciDev training coordinator.

The app was developed and funded by Robert Busch Foundation in collaboration with Scidev.net. “We realised that researchers don’t share [their findings] with colleagues or science journalists. This application will help to bridge this gap,” Dr Wendo explained during a three-day inaugural Science Journalism Conference organised by Moi University.

Dr Wendo said they are in the process of enlisting agricultural scientists before launching the app in other branches such as health. “If you are looking for a plant breeder in Tanzania, this application will help connect you to the expert,” Dr Wendo said.

He said SciDev is collaborating with Makerere University (Uganda), Nasarawa State University (Nigeria), Moi University (Kenya) and University of Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania). Scholars and scientists have also argued that research ought to be translated into indigenous languages to increase accessibility.

Of the 1.1 per cent of research generated by African scientists, there is low uptake of scientific studies by policymakers to inform evidence-based decisions, said African Population and Health Research Centre director of policy engagement Patterson Siena.

The event, whose theme was ‘Media Reporting of Scientific Research in Africa: Experiences, Challenges and Prospects’, brought together researchers and scholars from five universities and science journalists to brainstorm on ways to improve science reporting in Africa.

Siena noted that despite Kenya being signatory to the Bamako Call to Action that stipulates that two per cent of the Gross Domestic Product should be allocated to research, the current allocation stands at 0.8 per cent. Prof Nancy Booker from Agha Khan University said there is a need to train on how to communicate their research effectively to the public. “Often, scientists shy away from engaging journalists to share their research. We need empower researchers to effectively communicate their findings or innovations,” said Prof Booker.

Prof Ratemo Michieka, the Kenya National Academy of Sciences director, noted that despite Kenya signing more than 400 protocols and treaties, most of them have not been implemented.

“We must focus on why there is slow implementation of these protocols. We must hold the policy makers accountable if we haveto have an impact on livelihoods,” observed Prof Michieka, also the former Vice-Chancellor of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Dr Abraham Mulwo, Dean at School of Information Sciences, Moi University, said over 160 students undertook online training on science journalism through collaboration between German-based Robert Bosch Stiftung Foundation and CAB International.