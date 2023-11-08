New mosquito nets to curb insecticide resistance

The Global Fund has introduced new treated mosquito nets that are critical in fighting insecticide resistance.

The new dual active ingredients (Dual AI) insecticide-treated nets are said to have longer lead times of at least two months compared to the ones in use in most countries.

This, according to the Fund, is the newest and most effective tool to fight against insecticide-resistant mosquitoes than the conventional ones.

By implementing an innovative operating model, the Global Fund aims to secure sustainable prices for a set of commonly used specifications for Dual AI nets that are comparable to existing nets. This makes it possible for countries to expand coverage with Dual AI nets despite constrained budgets.

These new nets were strongly recommended by the World Health Organization in March 2023, indicating that they demonstrated significantly increased effectiveness in areas with pyrethroid-resistant malaria vectors.

The two organisations recommend the deployment of pyrethroid-chlorfenapyr and pyrethroid-pyriproxyfen nets to prevent malaria in adults and children in areas where mosquitoes have become resistant to pyrethroids instead of pyrethroid-only long-lasting insecticide nets and pyrethroid-PBO nets.

They also stated that compared to pyrethroid-only nets or pyrethroid-PBO nets, pyrethroid-chlorfenapyr ITNs have an increased killing effect against pyrethroid-resistant malaria vectors and, thus, a greater impact against the disease.

They have also issued a conditional recommendation for the deployment of pyrethroid-pyriproxyfen nets instead of pyrethroid-only nets to prevent malaria in adults and children in areas with pyrethroid resistance

“These new types of nets were designed to have a greater impact against pyrethroid-resistant mosquitoes. By including two active ingredients in an ITN, the likelihood of mosquitoes being resistant to both is greatly reduced,” said Dr Jan Kolaczinski, who leads the Vector Control and Insecticide Resistance unit within the WHO Global Malaria Programme.

Malaria remains a top 10 cause of death in Kenya, and a leading killer of children under five. At risk is 70 per cent of the population, including 13 million endemic zones and 19 million in highland epidemic-prone and seasonal transmission areas.

In the lake endemic region, nearly 20 per cent of children tested positive for the disease during the peak season in 2022. Overall, the WHO data shows over 12,000 malaria deaths in 2021.

Studies in Benin and Tanzania have shown that households using the Dual AI nets reduced the number of malaria cases in children by around half compared to the ones that use standard nets.

Through the new revolving facility, the Fund is working to secure sustainable pricing and shorter lead times on four of the most commonly used sizes and colours of dual-active ingredient nets, with standard accessories and packaging.

“The revolving facility will help accelerate affordable access to more effective health products for people living in the poorest communities around the world,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund.

He added: “As one of the largest multilateral investors in global health, the Fund will use the revolving facility to play an even more strategic role in shaping the global supply of life-saving HIV, TB and malaria products to save lives and increase equitable access. This mechanism will also help us move even more swiftly in response to future health crises, including pandemics."

To benefit from these prices and shorter lead times, countries are encouraged to adopt the new dual active ingredients treated nets. A net is expected to cost US$0.40 –US$0.50 and could reach US$1 in some cases having longer lead times of around an additional two months or more.