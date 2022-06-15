New jab to protect children against pneumonia, blood infections

Children will soon be vaccinated against the bacteria that causes pneumonia, sepsis, and meningitis after researchers identified a new vaccine candidate against pneumococci.

A study conducted by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a peer-reviewed journal, revealed that molecules, nano-sized membrane vesicles produced by the bacteria, provided full protection in mice.

Pneumococcus is the most common cause of ear and sinus infection, but also a major contributor to more severe diseases such as pneumonia, sepsis (blood poisoning) and meningitis.

Pneumococcal infections mainly affect children below the age of two and the elderly and claim almost two million lives globally every year.

The vaccine will protect children against severe infections but only targets a fraction of the close to one hundred different types of pneumococcal bacteria that have been described so far.

Already, the vaccine has been included in Sweden’s childhood vaccination programme since 2009. Since childhood vaccination was introduced, the incidence of severe pneumococcal infections in infants has decreased, an effect that has not been observed in adults.

“There is an urgent need for new vaccine strategies to protect the elderly from pneumococcal infections,” says the study’s last author Birgitta Henriques-Normark, professor at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology, Karolinska Institutet.

He adds: “The number of severe pneumococcal infections in adults has not decreased significantly and most of the infections are now caused by pneumococcal bacteria that today’s vaccines do not protect against.”

The study examined the possibility of developing a vaccine based on nano-sized membrane vesicles that pneumococcal bacteria naturally produce from their cell membrane in order to communicate with their surroundings and affect other cells.

These vesicles contain proteins that help the bacteria to evade the host immune system. The vesicles, called membrane particles, from cultivated pneumococcal bacteria, were isolated.

The researchers found out that immunisation with these membrane vesicles protected mice from getting severe infections with pneumococci. Moreover, the mice developed protection not only against the pneumococcal strain/type from which the particles were isolated but also against other pneumococcal strains/types. The researchers identified two proteins in the membrane particles, MalX and PrsA, both of which are essential for the main protective effect.