New injectable medication for treating severe malaria unveiled

The fight against malaria in Kisumu County has received a major boost after the devolved unit rolled out a new drug, Argesun, for treatment of the parasitic disease.

Argesun, an injectable drug, will be used in treatment of severe malaria, one of the major causes of malaria mortalities among children in Kenya.

Dr Walter Otieno, a pediatrician at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital and researcher, said the new medicine, unlike other drugs, only requires one-step formulation before it is administered to a patient.

“Trials have proven that it works well. The major advantage we have with Argesun is that it does not require two-step reconstitution. Once the powder is mixed with water, it is ready for administration,” said Dr Otieno.

The drug developed by Fosun Pharma, a Chinese pharmaceutical company, will be used alongside other treatment and prevention measures in reducing deaths that result from malaria.

Previously, health practitioners used intravenous (IV) quinine for malaria treatment, but the drug had lots of side effects and was also slow-acting as explained by the researcher.

After a number of improvements, artesunate drug, an injectable administered in IV or intramuscular (IM) format, was introduced for treatment of the disease.

“The problem with IV artesunate sometimes is the reconstitution. What should be given in IV and IM dosage is sometimes a little bit different, a factor that has posed as a challenge especially for young children because the volumes are quite high,” said Dr Otieno.

“Agesun does not require the two-step reconstitution, once the powder is mixed with water, it is ready for administration either in IV or IM form.” While a number of interventions have been made towards eradication of the parasitic disease, malaria remains one of the major public health concerns in Kenya.

Dr Otieno, who was at the centre of the groundbreaking malaria vaccine in 2021, said the transmission of the parasitic disease is still intense.

The transmission of the disease in Kenya is at six per cent while around the lake region, it’s higher at 19 per cent.

He said the transmission rate is likely to increase to between 30 and 50 per cent during the expected heavy rains, with children below the age of three bearing the greatest burden. Meanwhile , Kisumu is one of the counties in Kenya burdened by the disease, with a prevalence of 19 per cent as per the 2021 statistics.

“This is good development, with the new formulation and other malaria control measures, including spraying mosquito prone areas, vaccinations and use of treated nets, we are moving well as a country,” said the Maseno University lecturer.

The drug, he said, which will be administered to patients at time zero, 12 and 24 hours, has been proven to clear the parasite in the blood at a faster rate.

If a patient responds to the treatment within a day, they can be transitioned to oral drugs until they fully recover.