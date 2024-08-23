New incision-free gynaecological surgery

Women will now access the treatment of various gynaecological conditions through the vaginal opening without undergoing external cuts.

The Vaginal natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery (vNOTES) technique being pioneered by Aga Khan University Hospital will eliminate the need for any external abdominal incision.

It is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the treatment of various women's conditions through the vaginal opening. It is the first time that the method has been employed in Africa.

vNOTES involves using specialized instruments and a camera inserted through the vagina to access the pelvic cavity, including the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries.

Although vNOTES is relatively new in Africa, it has been in use globally for about a decade. Performing vNOTES requires specialised training in both minimally invasive surgery and the specific techniques of the technique.

Dr Bob Achila, Lead Surgeon and Consultant Urogynaecologist at the Aga Khan University Hospital, described vNOTES as an advanced technique that merges the advantages of both laparoscopic and vaginal surgical methods.

“While both vNOTES and minimally invasive surgery aim to minimise scarring and expedite recovery, vNOTES achieves this by avoiding external cuts entirely, operating solely through the vagina. In contrast, traditional minimally invasive surgery requires small abdominal incisions,” Dr Achila noted.

Dr Achila also highlighted that vNOTES offers several benefits over laparoscopic surgery, such as no visible scars, a shorter hospital stay, reduced post-operative pain, faster recovery, less reliance on pain medication, and overall cost-effectiveness due to reduced operating time and hospital stay.

The technique is also effective for treating conditions such as hysterectomy, surgeries on the fallopian tubes and ovaries (including ovarian cysts, ectopic pregnancies, and permanent sterilization), and pelvic organ prolapse. As gynaecologists gain more experience with vNOTES, their applications are expanding.