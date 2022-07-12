New face mask that can kill Covid virus on the spot

Scientists from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the US have developed a new N95 face mask that can not only reduce the spread of Covid-19 spread but also kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus upon contact.

They further disclose that the mask can potentially be worn longer, which means less plastic waste as it does not need to be replaced as frequently.

As per findings recently published in the journal Applied ACS Materials and Interfaces, the team of researchers successfully grafted broad-spectrum antimicrobial polymers onto the polypropylene filters used in N95 face masks.

The team, which was also composed of researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in America, explains that it specifically attached antimicrobial quaternary ammonium polymers to the fibre surfaces of non-woven polypropylene fabrics using ultraviolet (UV)-initiated grafting.

The experts, however, caution that active filtration layers in N95 masks are very sensitive to chemical modification and this can make them perform worse in terms of filtration, so they essentially no longer perform like N95s as they are made out of polypropylene, which is difficult to chemically modify.

“We think the work is a first step toward longer-lasting, self-sterilising personal protective equipment such as the N95 respirator. It may help reduce transmission of airborne pathogens in general,” Mr Edmund Palermo from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute said.

“Hopefully, we are on the other side of the Covid pandemic. But this kind of technology will be increasingly important.