Necklace that could help smokers quit the habit

Researchers studying how to help smokers quit are developing a pendant-shaped monitoring device known as SmokeMon that could help smokers quit the habit.

The researchers at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine believe that in order to help someone quit smoking, it’s important to know how much they smoke in the first place, and to what degree they may periodically falter. This is why they are currently coming up with an experimental new smoking-tracking necklace that is designed to help in both regards.

They explain that the pendant incorporates thermal sensors which continuously track the heat of a lit cigarette as it travels to and from the user’s mouth.

The scientists used the data as well as a machine-learning-based software that is able to establish each individual user’s “smoking topography” – this includes the amount of time each smoking session lasts, along with the timing, number, duration and volume of puffs, plus the intervals between puffs.

“SmokeMon has so far been successfully tested on a group of 19 participants, who wore the device during a total of 115 smoking sessions in both controlled and real-world scenarios. It has also been assessed by a panel of 18 tobacco-treatment specialists, who reportedly felt that the technology could be very helpful,” the researchers observed.

According to Prof Nabil Alshufara, the lead scientist, for many people who attempt to quit smoking, a slip is one or two cigarettes or even a single puff though a slip is not the same as a relapse (going back to smoking regularly).

“A person can learn from slips by gaining awareness that they did not fail, they just had a temporary setback. To avoid a relapse, we can then begin to shift their focus on how we handle their triggers and deal with cravings,” he explained.

They highlight that other systems have instead utilised motion-tracking sensors that get attached to each cigarette although such setups tend to alter the manner in which a person smokes, providing an inaccurate profile.