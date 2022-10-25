Monkeys coming down from trees as Earth warms up

You probably have noticed an increase in monkeys roaming about freely and in close interaction with people on the streets and residential areas.

It might not be just a sheer coincidence as new study warns that arboreal primates (animals that live on trees) could soon be forced to compete with human beings for lifesaving resources on land due to the impacts of climate change.

The primates are struggling to survive in forests damaged by human activity and climate change.

Apart from their close resemblance to humans, primates such as monkeys and lemurs are known for their acrobatics stunts, swinging from one tree to the other with enviable flexibility.

Researchers, however, have expressed concerns that the species could be staring at perilous times ahead since they may soon be forced to start searching for food, water, and shelter on the forest floor hence triggering human-wildlife animosity. The team of international experts based at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has called upon authorities to urgently put in place stringent measures to safeguard the animals.

“Some primates could possibly be spared from the effects of climate change and forest degradation by staying longer on the ground. However, in order to ensure the survival of animals that are not able to adapt, it will be necessary to have conservative strategies that are fast and efficient,” stated the lead researcher, Dr Timothy Eppley.

The latest survey intended to investigate how primates are affected by global warming. It involved 118 researchers from 124 institutions worldwide.

Primates that dwell in large groups and feed on less fruit have a higher probability of shifting from trees to the ground, according to the research. Other species that are more likely to descend on the ground are those that live in environments that are hotter with less forest cover.

A large number of these animals already live in heavily disturbed and fragmented areas with scanty food.

Primates’ populations will now be forced to live on the forest floor in larger groups and consume a diet that is more generalised as the impacts of global warming escalate, the experts observed.

On the contrary, species that live near people were found to be less likely to shift to the ground.

“This suggests that the presence of humans could interfere with the ability of the species to naturally adapt to climate change as it often poses a threat to primates. This transition could put monkeys and lemurs ‘in peril’,” the scientists explained. The experts caution that most primate species are in danger due to climate change and the present rate of deforestation despite the fact that previous movement of arboreal primates influenced by similar traits and ecological conditions of the species.

Primate populations are slowly declining across the world as indicated by several studies.

Initial research conducted in 2017 warned that primate species are living on borrowed time on earth; with 75 percent of all the 504 species in the world on the decline and about two thirds of the species on the verge of extinction.

Expansive logging to pave way for agriculture and meet rising demand for timber is wreaking havoc in primate habitats by displacing and increasing their fragmentations considering that most of the species live in rainforests.