Meru Referral Hospital opens new children’s theatre

The Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital has expanded its operating theatre capacity as part of efforts to improve access to paediatric surgery.

The referral hospital now has four operating rooms; with one dedicated to paediatric surgery in an initiative supported by health charity Kids Operating Room (KidsOR).

According to director of clinical services Leah Moriasi, the paediatric theatre is also equipped with specialist equipment. The establishment of the paediatric theatre comes at a time when the referral hospital is working towards becoming a specialist facility and ultimately achieve level six status.

Dr Moriasi, a paediatrician, said the availability of a theatre dedicated for children will reduce the distance travelled by children for surgery.

“This is the first paediatric theatre in the region. Once we build capacity for paediatric surgeon and neurosurgeon, it will reduce the region’s referrals to Kenyatta National Hospital.”

The hospital conducted 87 paediatric surgeries in 2022, with the number expected to increase due to the dedicated operation room. “With a children’s operating room, the hospital will reduce the waiting time for them. Children have had to undergo surgery in the general theatre, which is not very conducive for the surgeons and the patients,” Dr Moriasi noted.

Access to paediatric surgery is also limited by low number of specialists and lack of specialist equipment. But Dr Moriasi said the hospital will soon have a paediatric surgeon when one of its staff completes specialised training.

According to a global report dubbed Unmet Need of Children’s Surgery in 2022 by KidsOR, 1.75 billion children do not have access to safe surgical care. Out of these, 87 percent live in low and middle income countries.

The World Health Organization indicates that about 240, 000 newborns die worldwide within 28 days of birth every year due to birth defects while another 170,000 die before the age of five. About nine out of 10 children born with a serious birth defect are in low- and middle-income countries.

According to KidsOR, many of the birth defects can be managed if there is access to safe surgery for children.

Dr Moriasi said the conditions seen at the hospital that need surgical intervention include congenital defects, burns and injuries. “The availability of the theatre is a boost to corrective surgery for cleft lip and palate that we have been conducting with Smile Train,” she said.