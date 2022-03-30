What are the causes of back pain in men?

Back pain is a common health problem that affects men and women equally.

If you are experiencing back pain, see your doctor to rule out underlying issues. Once a diagnosis has been made, your doctor will develop a treatment plan that may include one or more of the following:

Exercise

Chiropractic care

Massage therapy

Acupuncture

Surgery

Exercise is often recommended as the first line of treatment. Regular exercise helps strengthen the muscles that support the spine and prevent future episodes of back pain. Chiropractic care and massage therapy are also effective treatment methods. If conservative measures fail to provide relief, your doctor may recommend surgery.

No matter what treatment plan is right for you, there is hope for finding relief from back pain. Do not suffer in silence.

Symptoms associated with back pain

They can vary depending on the cause. However, common symptoms of back pain include:

A dull, aching pain

Muscle stiffness or spasms

Pain that radiates down the legs

Difficulty standing or walking for extended periods

Loss of bowel or bladder control (in rare cases)

Triggers of back pain?

Pinched nerves

This happens when the nerves in the spine become compressed. The compression can cause pain that radiates down the arms or legs. Pinched nerves often cause numbness, tingling, or weakness in the affected area.

A pinched nerve can be caused by an injury, herniated disc, obesity, or other conditions that put pressure on the spine.

Disc problems

Discs are the cushions between the vertebrae of the spine. They act as shock absorbers and allow the spine to move freely. However, discs can degenerate over time or become damaged by injury. This can cause pain, numbness, or weakness in the arms or legs.

Disc problems can also cause herniated discs when the inner layer of the disc ruptures and bulges out. This can put pressure on the spine's nerves and cause pain that radiates down the arms or legs.

Arthritis of the spine

Arthritis of the spine can cause inflammation and pain in the spinal joints. The pain may be sharp or aching, and it may radiate down the arms or legs. Arthritis may also cause stiffness and difficulty moving the spine.

Muscle strain

One of the most common causes of back pain is muscle strain. This can happen after lifting something heavy or sudden twisting or jerking motions. The pain is usually localised to the low back, but it may radiate down the legs. Muscle strains often cause muscle spasms and tenderness.

Poor posture

Poor posture can cause the spine to curve and put pressure on the nerves. This can lead to pain, numbness, or weakness in the arms or legs. Poor posture can also cause muscle strain and other problems.

Sleeping on a bad mattress

The right mattress should be firm enough to support your body but not so hard that it irritates pressure points. It should also be comfortable enough to allow you to sleep through the night without tossing and turning.

Obesity

Being overweight can put extra strain on the back and cause pain. It can also lead to other health problems such as diabetes and heart disease. Losing weight can reduce back pain.

Back pain prevention

There are a number of things you can do to prevent back pain. These include: