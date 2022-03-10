Simple biceps and abs exercises for every man

Abs and biceps are some of the most popular areas that men target during exercises. Every man wants to have toned abs and biceps that can set him apart. To achieve well-toned biceps and abs, there are specific exercises you can do.

Biceps

Alternating single arm dumbbell curls — 3 sets of 8–10 reps per arm

According to fitness coach Scott Herman, this exercise can be done either at home or at the gym as long as there are dumbbells available. To perform this exercise, you will need to have the right dumbbell weight. Take a position in front of the mirror or wall then pick up the dumbbells. While standing, position the dumbbells facing forward, such that your palms face in front and your elbow faces backward. “Maintain a neutral spine by keeping your head straight. Slightly bend your knees and get your feet about shoulder-width apart. Hold your elbows in front of your hips and start lifting one dumbbell at a time,” says Scott. Breathe out as you exert the force. “As the dumbbells come down and up, your elbows must always be in front of your hips,” he says.

Seated incline dumbbell curl — 2 sets of 10–12 reps per arm

You will need a slanted platform that is mounted on a seat. This is to allow you to seat and keep your back on the slanted pad. Once you are situated, bring your hand as close to the armpit as possible. “Do not lift your dumbbells forward and up. Instead, curl and bring your dumbbells to your armpit, then go back down,” says Scott.

Concentration curls — 3 sets of 10–12 reps

Start by sitting down on a flat bench with one dumbbell in front of you, and between your legs. According to fitness platform BodyBuilding, your legs should be spread with your knees bent and feet on the floor. “Use your right arm to pick the dumbbell. Place the back of your right upper arm on the top of your inner right thigh. Rotate the palm of your hand until it is facing forward away from your thigh,” BodyBuilding recommends. When doing this exercise, your arm should be extended and the dumbbell you’re using should be above the floor. This will be your starting position. “While holding the upper arms stationary, curl the weights forward while contracting the biceps as you breathe out,” states BodyBuilding. During this movement, only your forearms should move. “Make sure you continue the movements until your biceps are fully contracted and the dumbbells are at shoulder level,” the physical training platform recommends. “At the top of the movement make sure the little finger of your arm is higher than your thumb. This will guarantee a good contraction. Hold the contracted position for a second as you squeeze the biceps. Slowly begin to bring the dumbbells back to starting position as you breathe in.” Avoid swinging motions. With your right arm, repeat the routine for 3 sets of 10–12 reps and then switch to the left arm.

Abs

Planks — 3 sets of 30-second holds