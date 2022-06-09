Signs you're a frustrated man and what to do about it

It is normal to feel frustrated at times. But if you feel frustrated often, it can take a toll on you.

Frustration is a feeling of agitation or annoyance caused by a block to your progress or success. When you are frustrated, it can feel like everything in your life is going against you. For example, you may feel like you are not good enough, that you'll never be successful, or that you can't do anything right.

Types of frustrations

Internal or external factors could trigger frustrations. Internal factors are thoughts, feelings, or emotions that cause you to feel frustrated. External factors are things that happen to you that are out of your control, such as having a dreadful day at work.

Common causes of internal frustration

Unrealistic expectations can cause frustration. If you expect things to go perfectly all the time, you are bound to be disappointed when they do not.

Frustration can be caused by rigidity and inflexibility. If you are unwilling to adjust your plans or let go of your expectations, you will feel frustrated when things do not go as planned.

Another common cause of frustration is taking things personally. If you are overly sensitive to criticism or feedback, it can lead to feelings of frustration. Instead of getting defensive, try to take constructive feedback in stride and use it to improve your work.

Common causes of external frustration

Lack of control: It can be frustrating if you feel like you are not in control of your life or your situation. This could be due to a significant life event, such as a divorce or a job loss, or it could be due to minor daily occurrences, such as being stuck in traffic.

Inefficiencies: If you feel like you cannot get things done efficiently, it can lead to frustration. This might be due to a lack of finances or support.

Stressful world events: Global events, such as a pandemic or political turmoil, can lead to feelings of frustration.

Symptoms of a frustrated man

Anger: One of the most common signs of frustration is feeling angry. When frustrated, you may lash out at those around you or take your anger out on inanimate objects.

Anxiety: This may be due to the stress of not being able to meet your expectations or the fear of failing.

Depression: Feeling frustrated can also lead to depression. When stuck in a cycle of negative thinking, it can be difficult to see anything positive in your life.

Irritability: If you find yourself snapping at those around you or feeling easily annoyed, it could be a sign that you are frustrated.

Use of substances: Some people may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope with their frustration. This can be a dangerous coping mechanism and should be avoided.

Poor self-care: When feeling frustrated, one may neglect their needs. This could manifest as not eating or sleeping well, not exercising, or not taking care of your hygiene.

Lack of motivation: Feeling frustrated can also lead to a loss of motivation. It is hard to find the desire to keep going when you feel like you are not making any progress.

Physical symptoms: Frustration can also lead to physical symptoms, such as headaches, fatigue, and muscle tension.

What to do about it