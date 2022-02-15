Is your marriage headed for the rocks? Use these tips to rebuild it

Learn to notice your partner more especially during the first seven years of your marriage.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Your marriage will need the same type of practical skills you’d need to revitalise a business.
  • Long-lasting marriages and businesses are built on the foundation of shared priorities and values.
  • Learn to notice your partner more especially during the first seven years of your marriage.


Although Valentine’s Day is globally hailed as the annual celebration of love and romance, it is also a day when most couples file for divorce. In 2018, data from Paymentsense indicated that February 14 is often a busy day for solicitors, attorneys, and legal services across the world. In the US, that year’s February 14 saw an increase of 549 percent in couples seeking to begin separation proceedings. Although the number of divorce filings on Valentine’s Day may be much smaller in Kenya, the number of marriages in distress may be just as large as elsewhere in the world.

