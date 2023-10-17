Medications to help one quit smoking

Dear Dr Flo,

I want to quit smoking and one of my friends has recommended that I use the nicotine patches. I am, however, worried that there may be side effects. Could you enlighten me?

Dear reader,

Congratulations on the resolve to quit smoking!

There are different prescriptions that can be used to help someone quit smoking. There are nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) like nicotine patches, nicotine lozenges, nicotine gum, nicotine inhaler and nasal spray. Other medications that can be used include bupropion and varenicline.

The nicotine in tobacco products contributes greatly to the addiction. When someone stops smoking, withdrawal of nicotine can cause symptoms like being nervous or irritable, headache, problems with concentration and craving tobacco. As part of the process to stop smoking, nicotine replacement therapies provide nicotine to the body without the need to smoke, and the nicotine amount is gradually reduced over several weeks and then stopped completely. Nicotine replacement therapies are not effective on their own. They have to be accompanied by behaviour change and support to stop smoking.

Start using the nicotine patch on the day you quit smoking. Nicotine patches are easily accessible from pharmacies. The nicotine patch should be applied on the skin following the provided instructions either by your doctor or the pharmacist. Wash your hands with water only after applying the patch to wash off any nicotine on the fingers. Different patches have different dosages, and may have different use instructions. You can get the appropriate dosage and treatment schedule from your doctor or pharmacist. Treatment usually takes eight to 10 weeks, with a gradual step down in the nicotine dosage over time.

Possible side effects include skin irritation, headache, dizziness, heartburn, allergic reaction, raised blood pressure, palpitations, vivid dreams and other sleep disturbances. If you have problems with sleep, you can remove the patch before sleeping. The dose may be amended or another course of treatment may be adopted depending on the severity of the side effects. If you still have nicotine craving or are still smoking several weeks after starting the nicotine replacement therapy, then review with your doctor on the best way forward.





My legs have been aching from the foot to the loins and I have been told it is something to do with the nerves. What causes this and how can it be treated?

Mary





Dear Mary,

The pain that spreads from the groin to the foot could be due to several causes. One possibility is sciatica, which is inflammation of the sciatic nerve. The sciatic nerve exits the spinal column at the lower back and carries nerve fibres for the entire lower limb, from the hip to the toes. This nerve may have pain as a result of inflammation of the nerve due to injury or due to compression by a bulging inter-vertebral disc, or due to other illnesses like diabetes. When the sciatic nerve has pain, someone may experience pain along the entire nerve, from the foot to the lower back or a part of it.

The pain may also be as a result of muscle, tendon or ligament injury. Another possible source is pain syndromes like fibromyalgia and myofascial pain syndrome, which cause muscle and other soft tissue pain. In women, this pain may develop due to problems within the pelvis, causing pelvic dysfunction of the muscles and ligaments that support the urinary bladder, rectum and reproductive organs on the pelvic floor. Pregnancy can also cause pain that spreads all the way to the feet. This is because of excessive pressure on the muscles and other soft tissues in the pelvis.

In most instances, this type of pain gets better after some time, even without treatment. To manage the pain, get adequate rest and maintain good posture at all times. A cold pack can help relieve acute pain, while warm compresses and massage can also help ease the pain. Targeted and guided exercises can help relieve and prevent the pain, in addition to physical therapy. You may also benefit from medication to control the pain.

If the pain is too severe, or is getting worse, or it persists despite treatment, or if it interferes with daily activities or with sleep, then it is advisable to see a doctor. Some tests that may be done include x-rays, scans, blood tests among others. The treatment will depend on what is diagnosed in addition to the measures above. Some of the causes such as pelvic floor dysfunction and sciatica, when severe, may warrant surgical intervention.

Dear doctor,

For the past three weeks, I have been having a protrusion on the back of my left wrist. There is no pain, and sometimes it disappears. Should I be worried?

Nelly





Dear Nelly,

Most likely you have a ganglion cyst. This is a swelling that forms when there is a protrusion of the synovial fluid and the membrane around it from a joint or a tendon. The synovial fluid is the fluid around joints and tendons that provides lubrication and cushioning during movement. There is no known cause of ganglions tMedications that help one quit smokinghough they may occur as a result of injury or due to arthritis. They can occur at any joint but are most common on the back of the wrist. Most of the time, ganglions are harmless and do not require treatment. However, if they cause pain or limit movement at the joint, then it can be removed surgically. After surgical removal, in some circumstances they do recur.

Send your questions to [email protected]