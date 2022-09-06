Medical cannabis could help treat migraines

Medical cannabis could be a potential alternative form of treatment for migraines, researchers have found.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines a migraine as a primary headache disorder characterised by nausea and often occurs in one side of the head in a throbbing manner.

“It is caused by the activation of a mechanism deep in the brain that leads to release of pain-producing inflammatory substances around the nerves and blood vessels of the head,” explains the WHO.

The study, published in the scientific journal Frontiers, sought to find different forms of treatment, saying existing ones have ‘undesirable side effects’.

The researchers found that medical cannabis can help reduce nausea and vomiting associated with migraines after being used for six months. The study also established that 30 days after taking medical cannabis, the frequency of migraine occurrences is likely to go down.

“The evidence synthesised in this review demonstrates medical cannabis’ potential for both prophylactic and abortive treatment of migraine,” said the study.

“Cannabis use was associated with reduced headache frequency and pain intensity and had a similar effect to standard medical care.”

The analysis shows that medical cannabis was 51 per cent more effective in treating migraines compared with non-cannabis products.

While the study is not based on clinical trials but a review of previous studies, the scientists now want further investigations done before medical cannabis is adopted as a form of treatment.

“Still, the paucity of studies on migraine and medical cannabis and the lack of adequately powered studies that compared current treatment modalities of migraine with MC make it impossible to recommend MC to treat migraine with confidence,” the researchers wrote.

“To ascertain if medical cannabis is safe and effective in treating migraine in adults, future research should be experimental in design and enroll large numbers of participants.”

They also say that future studies should identify the best way to administer medical cannabis so that it can be effective with minimal side effects.

“There is a need to investigate the best route of administration of medical cannabis to achieve an adequate serum level with minimal side effects,” they said.

“The optimal dosage of medical cannabis to treat adults with migraine also needs to be determined since low-dose cannabinoids (chemical substance found in cannabis) might be ineffective, while a high dosage of cannabinoids might cause inflammation, tolerance, and reduced effect to relieve pain.”

The researchers are concerned that patients may overuse medical cannabis or prolong its use and damage their health.

“Since many people suffer migraine headaches for a long duration, there is a need for MC users and dispensaries to monitor the development of tolerance to medical cannabis,” they advised.