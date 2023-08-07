Marakwet’s irrigation furrows changing fortunes for farmers

At a first glance, they can pass as trenches dug by storm water and floods as speeding water descends the hilly escarpment down the Kerio valley.

But Marakwet’s dramatic furrows are not your ordinary trenches. Rather, structures of ancient ingenuity and a symbol of traditional knowledge that has stood the test of time for centuries.

The galleys are used to irrigate farms in the arid and semi-arid areas of Elgeyo Marakwet County. They involve digging a series of shallow channels of between 20 and 30 centimetres wide across the escarpment following the natural slope, with soil piled up on the lower side of the furrow.

This creates an embankment that guides water to the intended destination, usually up to 60 kilometers away.

For centuries, furrows have been an effective and sustainable farming technique in this region, helping to conserve soil fertility, improve water management and prevent nutrient loss as water volume and speed is regulated.

According to community elder Jacob Kanda, the furrow-making technology was passed from one generation to the other owing to water scarcity and lack of means to ferry it.

“This place is very hilly, with the height ascending to over 2,000 metres and because there are no permanent rivers, our ancestors devised this technology to ensure water reaches all arid areas for both domestic and agricultural,” narrates the elder from Sibow village in Marakwet East.

Children viewed through a culvert play in a furrow. Photo credit: JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

He adds that water scarcity is a perennial problem that has previously catalysed conflict in the area. ‘‘Traditionally, rules were set up to mitigate conflict through the furrow system.’’

Mzee Kanda says the furrows, some of them said to have been constructed in the 15th century, are owned through clans that are responsible for their management. The structures get their water supply from Arror, Embobut, Embolot and Enou rivers in the area.

To withstand the pressure of modernisation, taboos have been used by the clans to protect the furrows from destruction and abuse and to promote shared use. ‘‘The Kabishoi, Shaaban and Kabirgei clans share the same furrows. At the moment the water is being used by Kabirgei and we cannot interfere until their time is over,” he states.

In other areas across the county, different clans share and borrow water from their counterparts. This is the case in Kamariny, Karamwar, Kapterik and Shaaban, where furrows are co-owned by the respective clans.

Kasige share water with the Kabarsumba at the latter’s furrow. In addition, the Kasige borrow water from Kapsogom furrow and the Kamariny and Karamwar furrows during drought.

Shaaban, Kabisho and Kapsiren clans share the Shaaban furrows among themselves. Kapterik-Chemangis furrow is shared by Kapterik and Chemangis clans.

The region, according to Richard Chemweno, another elder, is served by two main water sources namely rivers Arror and Embobut. Through the furrows, locals have access to water for their domestic use, for livestock and agricultural activities.

“Through these furrows, our communities have been able to sustain themselves for centuries. We irrigate cash crops such as paw paws, mangoes, bananas, sorghum and millet. For as long as there is water in the big rivers, food is plenty throughout all year round,” Chemweno says.

There is also a mechanism to ensure equity and conflict management among the users, as Justine Kilimo notes, saying this has ensured the sustainability of this critical livelihood across generations.

“Each clan is entitled to hourly, daily or weekly use depending on the need. Any repairs needed are done by those using the facility at the time,’’ Kilimo says, adding that this cardinal rule applies to all furrows and their users in the region.

Conflict is common during the dry season, he says, adding that taboos help to minimise the extent of friction between communities. “A fine of a goat fine is usually imposed on the offenders after arbitration by elders.’’

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has since recognised Marakwet furrow irrigation system as one of the world’s heritage sites, stating this method of using water from furrows for irrigation dates back to nearly five centuries ago.

“The irrigation system and the entire landscape in which it operates, together with the associated intangible heritage, makes it of outstanding universal value, thus, deserving of recognition,” stated Unesco while ratifying the furrows in 2018.

It states the irrigation system was indeed a testimony of an enduring symbol of civilisation and a facility that is in use to date. “The Marakwet irrigation furrows can be compared to the Engaruka furrows in Tanzania. But the Marakwet furrows are more spectacular in that they are set on steep gradient in the Elgeyo Escarpment, stabilised in some parts using tree trunks and mortar,” noted Unesco.

While justifying the furrows’ outstanding universal value, the UN body says their use is a demonstration of the community’s mastery of a harsh environment to harness water for irrigation.

“Due to scarcity of water, area inhabitants have over the years developed land use systems based on their perception and knowledge of the fragile ecological base. They started to rely on irrigation using the different perennial rivers fed from the Cherang’any Hills,” says Unesco in its report.

The element of communal ownership and use is also highlighted. “This water management system operates on non-bureaucratic principles that ensured the furrows provided water not only for human and animal consumption but also for irrigation [for all],” notes Unesco.

The agency said although the National Museums of Kenya had identified them for gazettement, the furrows face serious threat from modern agricultural practices.

Elgeyo Marakwet Agriculture Executive Edwin Seronei says they have designed measures that strengthen clan policies to ensure sustainability of the furrow management. The area has also been mapped out as a tourist attraction site.

“The furrows are our heritage. Their existence is a matter of life and death. Water stressed areas get the commodity through the furrows. This way, water security is ensured for all,” Seronei says.

The county is now modernising the structures and enlarging them to bigger areas through fresh designs. But even as they are redesigned to keep them operational, the structures now face a recurrent threat: landslides.

Landslides are a common occurrence in the county, affecting areas close to the escarpment. In April 2020, dozens were killed when mudslides tore through the area, sweeping humans, livestock, their homes and crops down the slope.