Makueni River that changed its course

Residents of Mutiswa village in Makueni County have expressed their fears as they anticipate another round of flooding caused by River Kwa Ngesu changing its course. The problem has been recurring every rainy season, leaving the residents in anguish as their properties worth millions of shillings get destroyed.

They say that their pleas have been ignored by both the county and national governments.

A visit to the area reveals a dangerous situation as buildings are constructed close to the riverbank, posing a potential disaster.

Winfred Mbondo, who lives near the river, said the floods normally sweep away their farms, blocking their homes and land with sand.

“For the last five years, we have seen tributaries of the river passing through our homes every time it rains. Now we are worried about what will happen when the El Nino rains come,” she told Climate Action.

The residents believe that siltation may be causing the river to change its course.

Due to this change, the river cannot handle even light rainfall, resulting in flooding that has forced some residents to move to safer areas. This situation is expected to worsen as the meteorological department has issued a warning about heavy rains expected from this month.

Makueni Senator Daniel Kitonga Maanzo said deforestation and riparian zone encroachment are to blame for the siltation.

“We are expecting heavy rains and one of the biggest problems in Makueni is rivers overflowing or changing their courses due to the cutting down of trees,” he said.

The outcry from the villagers prompted a meeting between community representatives, the local administration, the county sand agency, and the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) to find a solution.

Oloo Vincent, the Nema director in Makueni, advised the county government to remove the excess sand in the area before the rains begin.

Bernard Mutua, the area MCA, expressed dissatisfaction with the county’s preparedness, as they plan to use tents to shelter those who will be affected.

“Four years ago people of Mutiswa were affected by floods, homes were washed away while livestock and farms were destroyed. If we don’t have a permanent solution, the same thing will happen again ,” he said.

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior stated that the county has prepared itself adequately and has set up evacuation centres in flood-prone areas.