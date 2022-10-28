Machakos residents to benefit from free medical camp on heart-related ailments

Residents of Machakos County will on Saturday benefit from a free medical camp that is meant to check heart-related ailments.

The programme, an initiative of Heart Evaluation Centre Machakos and The Nairobi West Hospital, will take place on Saturday at M.H.E.C. off Konza Wote Road, Muthini Estate.

According to the organisers, the Open-day medical camp themed "Free Heart Clinic" will provide cardiologist reviews, free blood pressure checks, free blood sugar checks, free medication, and an 80 per cent discount on E.C.G, Echocardiograms, and Carotid Doppler services.

According to a statement from Prof Andrew Gachii, chief medical director at Nairobi West Hospital, the project would help people in the community with various cardiac conditions. To educate the public on the best cardiovascular health habits and reduce the death rate brought on by heart disease, which frequently goes undiagnosed until it is too late.

In a statement, the heart Evaluation Centre, Machakos, said, "the exercise is seeking to create awareness on affordable medical services in the country."

Recently, Dr Ephantus Maree of the Ministry of Health noted that, after infectious diseases, cardiovascular disorders are the second most common cause of mortality in Kenya. He also said that the Ministry is prioritising heart health to save more lives.

"These are diseases of great economic importance and we need to invest as a country and put a lot of effort to ensure that we address cardiovascular diseases. It is estimated that by 2030, the economic burden caused by cardiovascular diseases in this country will be Sh3 trillion," Dr Maree said.

The hospital recently unveiled Kenya's first-ever Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, expanding its ability to treat complicated ailments under one roof and, more crucially, removing the need for patients to travel outside the country for such treatment.