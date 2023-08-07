Lung cancer patients to benefit from new innovative therapy

Kenya has received a boost in the fight against lung cancer through an innovative therapy treatment specifically designed to combat non-small cell lung cancer.

The project is being spearheaded by AstraZeneca in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Kenya Society of Hematology, Axios, and the National Cancer Institute of Kenya.

AstraZeneca African Cluster Medical Director Khomotso Mashilane said the overall survival rate for lung cancer remains low due to delayed diagnosis and metastasis.

But the introduction of innovative therapies, he said, is a significant milestone in advancing lung cancer treatment options, empowering healthcare professionals to provide personalised care, addressing the unique needs of each patient.

“By specifically targeting non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations, it has the potential to enhance treatment outcomes and positively impact the lives of lung cancer patients,” said Dr Mashilane.

The programme focuses on building capacity, enhancing screening and diagnostics, and empowering patients to make informed decisions.

In an effort to further strengthen health care access in the country, AstraZeneca, through the Cancer Care Africa programme, supported the installation of an EGFR testing machine at Aga Khan University Hospital, a real-time test for the qualitative detection of defined mutations of the epidermal growth factor receptor gene in non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Identifying these genetic alterations promptly empowers healthcare providers to make well-informed treatment decisions, tailored to the individual needs of each patient.

Prior to this installation, patients in need of EGFR testing had to rely on laboratories in South Africa, leading to potential delays in receiving critical information for their treatment plans.

The availability of this advanced testing capability at Aga Khan University Hospital significantly reduces turnaround times, giving patients a better chance at successful outcomes.

To improve affordability of this innovative therapy in Kenya, AstraZeneca has partnered with Axios to establish a patient access programme.

This initiative aims to ensure that more patients can benefit from the medication and receive the necessary support.

AstraZeneca launch of this targeted therapy in Kenya represents a pivotal moment in lung cancer treatment not only in Kenya but also in Africa.

With high mortality rates and limited access to quality care, lung cancer continues to be a significant health concern globally.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, claiming nearly 10 million lives in 2020 alone.

Among the various types of cancer, lung cancer stood out as the leading cause of cancer-related fatalities, accounting for approximately 1.8 million deaths in the same year.

In 2020, Globocan estimated 1,435,943 incidences of lung cancer, out of which 794 cases were from Kenya.

Even with these stark figures, quality cancer care remains inaccessible to many Africans due to inadequate diagnostic facilities, low patient awareness, lack of training for healthcare providers, and difficulties accessing preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic resources.

AstraZeneca Interim African cluster President Deepak Arora said the introduction of innovative therapies for management of cancer will greatly improve patient outcomes.

“To achieve our goal of reimagining cancer treatment, collaboration with the cancer community, healthcare institutions, and governments is essential,” said Mr Arora.

He added: “Together, by creating a network that transcends borders, we can fill gaps in the patient care pathway and offer solutions that improve outcomes and transform patient journeys.

By combining cutting-edge therapies with extensive support programMEs like the Cancer Care Africa initiative, AstraZeneca is taking substantial strides towards improving patient outcomes and elevating the standard of care.

With this latest development, AstraZeneca reaffirms its commitment to advancing oncology and transforming the lives of individuals affected by lung cancer globally.



