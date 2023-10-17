Losing sleep? It might be time to measure your blood pressure

Do you have trouble falling asleep at night? If you do, you might be at higher risk of developing hypertension.

A new study shows that there may be an association between insomnia and hypertension.

After researching for almost two decades, scientists published their findings in the scientific journal Hypertension analysing sleeping patterns’ data of more than 66,000 women aged between 25 and 42 years.

Over the years, the scientists recorded participants’ amount of sleep, their sleeping difficulties, instances that they woke up in the middle of the night, among others.

At the onset of the study, none of the study participants had hypertension.

“During follow-up, we documented 25, 987 incident cases of hypertension. After controlling demographic and lifestyle risk factors, compared with women who slept for seven to eight hours, women with shorter sleep duration had a significantly higher risk of hypertension,” said the researchers.

“Difficulty falling or staying asleep and short sleep duration were associated with higher risk of hypertension among women in our study. Screening for poor sleep could be useful in identifying people at higher risk for hypertension,” they explained.

Data from the study shows that women who had sleeping difficulties had higher Body Mass Index, lower physical activity and poorer diets.

Some of those who struggled with sleep were also more likely to smoke and drink alcohol.

One of the study’s co-authors, Dr Shahab Haghayegh, who is also a research fellow at the Brigham and Harvard Medical School, explained that the results show that people with symptoms of insomnia who are at risk need to go for pre-emptive screening.

“Hypertension is associated with many other physical and mental health complications. The sooner we can identify individuals with high blood pressure and treat them for it, the better we can mitigate future health issues,” he explained.

“I hope these findings further underscore the crucial role of quality sleep in our overall well-being. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends sleeping seven or more hours a night, and if you cannot fall or stay asleep, it might be worth exploring why that is the case. This study highlights yet another reason why getting a good night’s sleep is so important,” he added.

In a statement published by Eurekalert, they explain that in as much as a direct link between sleep and the risk of hypertension is unknown, sleep difficulties may result in a series of events that can increase sodium retention, arterial stiffness, and cardiac output, potentially leading to hypertension.