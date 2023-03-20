Living a fulfilling life with Down syndrome

Muthoni Hirst knows dozens of hymns by heart. She hums as she plays the piano at her sister’s house and in the church she attends. It’s her favourite pastime activity—that and knitting. “I make great chapati too,” she says.

Muthoni was born 43 years ago, a time when there was limited access to information about Down syndrome. Like in the case of many children born with the disorder, it was unnoticed at birth.

Her parents realised that something was wrong when she wasn’t reaching her developmental milestones on time. They went to a specialist, who diagnosed her with the rare genetic disorder. But they took it positively.

“The disorder occurs when an individual has an extra copy of chromosome 21. This arises during fertilisation when the egg fuses with the sperm,” explains Dr Martha Gatumbu, a Nairobi-based paediatrician.

“There is no definite cause of the condition but factors such as geographic region, history of births with a genetic abnormality, and births in women aged more than 35 years increase chances, ” she offers.

Muthoni’s elder sister, Wanjira Hirst, was almost 11 years when she was born. “She was a tiny, beautiful baby. Being the eldest of three siblings, I didn’t know much about babies, but I could tell that my sister was different from other children. The way they explained it was that she would have delayed milestones. Slow at things but would soon catch up,” she says.

Muthoni Hirst plays a piano at their home in Parklands, Nairobi. Photo credit: SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Through her parents’ encouragement, they included her in everything they were doing. “For instance if we were playing a game of cards that she would find difficult to understand, we would play together and over time she learned to play different games. It was a typical sibling relationship only that we had to be more careful. My mother took her everywhere, from the market to the church. She lived a normal life. Like a typical young girl.”

According to the Down Syndrome International, the estimated incidence of the disorder is 1 in 1,000 live births worldwide. Each year, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with this chromosome disorder. A 2015 study published in the American Journal of Medical Journals reveals that half of the children born with Down syndrome in the US between 2006 and 2010 were selectively aborted each year.

“In the developed world where they have advanced technologies, they do these tests even when a woman is in her third trimester and some have legislation that allows for abortion. Notably, over the years, we have seen an increase in the number of children born with the disorder and not necessarily for women above 35 but even those as young as 20 years in their first pregnancy,” explains Dr Martha.

Muthoni eyes lit up as she talks about her childhood. Except for a few instances of bullying, stares or people pointing at her interspersed throughout her early years, she has fond memories of growing up in her rural home in Kikuyu. The condition, however, affected her learning abilities and she dropped out of the formal school system in grade five for vocational training. Through various groups, she learnt to knit scarves and blankets and make papers out of banana fibres.

“Most Down syndrome patients drop out of school because they are unable to catch up with other learners. In spite of this, we encourage parents to enrol their children in mainstream schools. It’s very helpful for their development,” says Roselyne Mburu, programme coordinator at the Down Syndrome Society of Kenya . So far, the organisation has a membership of about 300 individuals with the condition. At the time of this virtual interview, Muthoni, who undertakes short projects from time to time, was attending a training on access to justice in Machakos County, accompanied by her support person. Muthoni is also an ambassador with Down Syndrome International.

As we engaged, she sometimes had difficulty with some words, but she compensated by using gestures and facial expressions, which were varied; reflecting what she was feeling at any given moment.

From a young age, Wanjira says her parents were intentional about ensuring that Muthoni had a normal life. “She is an independent thinker, but someone must keep close watch. It is like guarding the president,” her ailing mother, Nereas N’gendo, who’s listening in the background, chimes in.

“Muthoni has taught me to be more accepting of all kinds of people and be tolerant. I never knew we were particularly different until somebody said something like, “it’s very good that you don’t hide her.” She also changed our mother’s life. She was working in editing and publishing, but she has since become occupied with matters of disability and preaches acceptance to parents with disabilities. My younger sister has enriched our lives in dozens of ways,” says Wanjira.

When it comes to Down syndrome, Dr Martha says there are some physical attributes to look out for. “The eyes tend to slant upward, children have a flat facial profile and flat nose. Also, they exhibit a crease that extends across the palm (palmar crease) and the fingers are short and chubby.

According to Roselyne, one of the main challenges faced by parents to children with Down syndrome is that only a few hospitals offer the test while the baby is still in the womb and the costs are prohibitive to many.

“Health care is also a big area of concern because therapy is not free. Also, the aspect of education because most are slow learners yet measured in the same yardstick as other children,” she says.

Detected early, Dr Martha says it is possible for a child to lead a normal life. “When we encounter a child with Down syndrome, the first priority is to carry out tests to determine whether there are other underlying conditions. Most tend to have heart defects and thyroid dysfunction (hypothyroidism). We address these medical issues to ensure the child starts therapy to help improve their muscle tone. “