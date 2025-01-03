Life of girl born with foot deformity turned around

When Jackeline Achieng was born at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital 11 years ago, everything seemed alright but for her left foot.

The foot was bent inwards.

Ms Rebecca Atieno with her daughter Jackeline Achieng, who was born with clubfoot , a birth defect that leaves either one or both legs bent inwards or outwards. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega I Nation Media Group

Her mother Rebecca Atieno, however, did not realise this until a fellow new mother she was sharing the maternity ward with brought it to her attention.

"I remember the lady saying I had a beautiful baby, but something was wrong with her left foot,”Ms Atieno goes down memory lane.

The doctor attending to the baby would later explain that she had been born with clubfoot.

Dr Isaac Otieno, a physiotherapist at the referral hospital, describes clubfoot as a condition in which a baby is born with shorter tendons pulling the foot or feet out of position.

He says the feet always end up pointing inwards or sideways.

"The possible causes of the birth defect range from inheritance and the position of the baby in the womb, among others," he says.

MS Atieno was urged to take her baby to the hospital’s clubfoot treatment clinic in five days’ time to start a corrective procedure for the condition.

At nine months during her pregnancy, the doctors advised that Ms Atieno was likely to go for a caesarean section since her baby was in a breech position. An ultrasound showed that the foetus lay across the uterus at a time doctors expected it to have already turned with the head downwards in readiness for delivery.

“I was having extreme back pains and could not bend at eight months when my doctor suggested an ultrasound, which revealed that the baby’s positioning was not as expected,” Ms Atieno narrates to Healthy Nation.

Miraculously, doctors shelved the planned caesarean section a week to the baby’s arrival after further tests revealed that the baby was now in the right position with the head just above the cervix and ready to be pushed out.

Ms Atieno breathed a sigh of relief.

On July 13, 2013, baby Jackline was born normally.

Five days later, Ms Atieno together with three other new mothers whose babies had a similar birth defect visited the facility ready to kick-start the clubfoot corrective procedure.

“The doctors told me to take the baby to the facility for the corrective procedure every week on Wednesdays,” says Ms Atieno.

Together with the other new mothers, they were informed about the possible causes of clubfoot ranging from inheritance and the position of the baby in the womb, among other causes.

For the case of Jackeline, the birth defect could have resulted from her breech position in the uterus, the doctors attending to her revealed.

“I was also told that the corrective procedure could last a minimum of three years and maximum of five years,” Ms Atieno says, adding that after examination, the then five-day old baby began the procedure.

Baby Jackline, who was writhing in pain, was placed on a clubfoot cast from the hip all the way to her toes.

Mother and child would afterwards attend check-up clinics for close to two months.

Dr Otieno, who attended to the baby, informed her mother that the newborn responded well to the procedure since her ligaments were still soft and could be manipulated easily 60 days later.

Jackline then graduated to the second stage, which involves using braces on both feet despite the right one having not been affected.

“She started to develop wounds on the left legs, but the health worker advised that this could have been either because she was not wearing the braces correctly or they were not her size,” the mother says.

Baby Jackeline was supposed to wear the shoes day and night continuously for three months, with only a few breaks.

This stage came with a lot of pain. The then three-month old baby was always crying, she could also sleep on one side and her mother had to stay awake to change her position to avoid discomfort.

She later graduate to the next stage of only wearing the braces at night.

During the day, she was free to stay without them and this allowed her to start sitting and crawling.

According to Dr Otieno, having the newborn undergo the procedure early helps them not to miss out on the developmental milestones.

“If the baby starts the procedure early, she or he should be able to start crawling, sitting and even walking by the time they are one year,” he says, adding that the children are also unlikely to miss school.

Baby Jackline wore the braces at night for the next two years. She was later moved to only wearing a single brace on the affected foot.

This stage, according Ms Atieno, was much easier. She had also been made aware that the baby was close to complete healing.

Before she turned three, Jackeline was completely healed and no longer needed the braces.

When the Healthy Nation team recently accompanied Ms Atieno on a visit to her daughter’s school during break time, the 11-year-old was all smiles and warming up for a football match.

“Whenever I see my Grade Four daughter playing with other children, I can’t help but be proud of myself. I thank God for the strength He gave me to go through the process.”

Ms Atieno emphasises the importance of a corrective procedure for children born with clubfoot. “My daughter loves football and dancing, and I am not sure if she could have been able to engage in the activities without the procedure,” says Ms Atieno.

If not detected and treated in the early stages, clubfoot can lead to a lifelong disability which often results in stigma, among other challenges.

“We need to make the public understand that clubfoot is not a curse, neither is it a parent’s fault. The earlier you detect it, the easier it is to undergo treatment,” says George Omamo, Kisumu County rehab coordinator.