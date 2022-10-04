Life keeps getting tough for birds globally, says lobby

Your children may not see some of the birds that make our planet beautiful and are crucial in completing different aspects of nature.

A new report claims that about half of bird species have declined and that a sizeable portion of those are at risk of extinction.

The report, dubbed State of World’s Birds, comes out every four years and is authored by Birdlife International. It shows the grim reality of biodiversity loss, specifically for avian species.

“This wealth of information paints a deeply concerning picture. One in eight bird species is threatened with extinction, and the status of the world’s birds continues to deteriorate. Species are moving ever faster towards extinction. For those not yet considered threatened, the majority are in decline and have much-depleted populations,” says the report.

In Kenya, the report indicates that 70 percent of birds of prey (scientifically known as raptors) have declined between 1970 and 2020. This is about 19 of the 22 raptors available in the country.

The researchers say that birds are great indicators for biodiversity loss because of their wide distribution in different parts of the world, their ease to survey and their quick adaptation to any form of environmental change.

“Data on long-term trends in bird abundance are much scarcer in other parts of the world. However, there is increasing evidence that population declines are occurring around the globe.

“Declines are not restricted to rare and threatened species. Even common and widespread species are declining rapidly in some cases. Although decline rates in these common species may not be great enough to classify them as globally threatened, the substantial reduction in the number of individuals is likely to impact ecosystem function and the provision of ecosystem services,” says the report.

The report comes days ahead of an international bird watching day called the October Big Day organised by a non-governmental organisation called eBird. It will be held this weekend.

“No matter where you go birding, on October 8 have fun, enjoy the birds you find, and share your observations with eBird. Your checklists will help us better understand global bird populations through products like animated abundance maps brought to you,” says a press release by eBird.

The future of such an event now remains uncertain if the bird populations continue to decline.

“The latest global Red List assessments for birds shows that 1,409 species are considered threatened: 755 listed as vulnerable, 423 as endangered and 231 as critically endangered. This equates to 12.8 percent of all extant bird species, or just over one in eight. A further 1,002 species are categorised as near threatened, meaning that they approach the threshold for qualifying as globally threatened.

"Over one-fifth of the world’s birds can therefore be considered as being of significant conservation concern. Only 47 species are lacking sufficient data to assess extinction risk, so are classified as data deficient,” indicates the report, adding that about 187 bird species have been confirmed or suspected to have gone extinct since 1500.

“We are in the midst of an extinction crisis. It is widely acknowledged that the planet is facing its sixth mass extinction event, with the current extinction rate tens to hundreds of times faster than the average over the last 10 million years. Up to a million plant and animal species are now estimated to be threatened with extinction, many of which may disappear within decades,” says the report.

Unfortunately, even with the extinction, the remaining bird sites are becoming harsher by day for the birds whose existence is threatened.

“As the human population grows, our towns, cities and agricultural lands are increasingly encroaching on important sites for nature,” says the report.