Landslides, floods and sinking infrastructure: Why geologists cannot be ignored

Kenya is currently facing the adverse effects of climate change, with floods and landslides leading to loss of lives and destruction of property, including damage to infrastructure that has rendered most roads impassable.

In the backdrop of these extreme weather conditions, geologists now advise that it is crucial to consult with them before starting significant projects so as to understand how the Earth's terrain operates. Failure to do so could result in wastage of millions of shillings.

Geologists are scientists who specialise in studying the surface of the Earth and its underlying physical and chemical characteristics. They provide advice on how to use land and water resources sustainably. Their understanding of the Earth's surface and how it interacts with the underlying resources is crucial for government agencies to prevent potential disasters.

"Major disasters occurring in the country today, leaving some people dead and thousands homeless, can be prevented if the government includes us in the planning stage. It should involve hydrogeologists during land drilling activities for infrastructure development such as roads and buildings to advise on their safety before implementation," says Mr Chrysanthus Gicheruh, former president of the Geological Society of Kenya (GSK) and CEO of Earth Water Limited, a geology consultant firm.

He adds that geologists should conduct frequent investigations to provide regular updates on areas prone to disasters owing to ground instability. However, they are mainly consulted in the mining of precious stones and related natural resources.

Mr Cleophas Simiyu, a geotechnical manager at Geoprobe Kenya Ltd, says: "Kenya should borrow from the United Kingdom, which has conducted a countrywide study of geo-hazards risky areas and is using the information to protect lives." During the Covid-19 pandemic, when movement was restricted to control the spread of the virus, natural disasters like landslides and floods were still occurring. Geologists' services were crucial in assessing the impact of these disasters.

Still, they were not considered critical professionals authorised to travel. It was only after a meeting with then Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes that hydrogeologists got enlisted as essential service providers by the Ministry of Interior.

Dr Christine Omwombo, GSK deputy president, recalls how the travel restriction affected water drilling emergency operations for communities displaced by floods and landslides and who urgently needed clean water during the pandemic.

Dr Philip Osano, Stockholm Environment Institute –Africa Centre director, says floods should concern us because the rainwater we are losing from the higher grounds should systematically percolate into the ground at the source to join groundwater that will become our rivers of tomorrow.

"Rapid urbanisation and poor farming methods in water catchment areas have contributed to flooding frequency. Rural and urban planners should include more vegetation during infrastructure designing to hold water when it rains, which will result in minimal water splash," he adds.

Dr Moses Gichua, a botanist at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, advises that trees and vegetation intercept speed and slow raindrops impact on the ground surface, reducing runoff and fostering infiltration.

As a body of professionals, geologists have drafted the Geology Bill 2019, which went through the second reading at the Senate and which the speaker of the past Parliament had directed to be debated in the National Assembly as a mandatory requirement. However, this never happened as the country went into elections before it was discussed.

The Bill sought to strengthen geology practice in Kenya by regulating professionalism in the critical sectors of the economy – mining, water, energy, petroleum and geotechnical applications in infrastructure development.

Geologists are also seeking the creation of the Kenya Institute of Geological Science and the Geologists Board of Kenya to raise their mandate, capacity, and inclusion within their field of practice. The Bill also wanted to expand geologists' role in areas where they were not previously clearly stipulated, such as in the building and construction sectors. The regulations also strengthen professional ethical practice.