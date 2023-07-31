Lake Kenyatta is on the brink of collapse —humans are to blame

Water levels in Lake Kenyatta, Lamu’s only fresh water lake, continue to drop despite efforts to rehabilitate it. Intense human activities such as farming, grazing and sand harvesting are not only taking a toll on its survival, but also slowing down any rehabilitation efforts.

Between 2016 and 2017, Lake Kenyatta hit the headlines after its water levels suddenly shrunk following a prolonged drought. The lake was almost drying up and disappearing as its normal water level dropped drastically from 12 metres to only 1.5 metres. Vast sections of the water body completely dried up in that one year.

When the water was gone and dry land sat in its place, it triggered massive destruction the ecosystem around it, leading to loss of marine life and wildlife including hippos. Birds too and water snails were not spared and they started to disappear from the lake’s environs.

The situation prompted the Lamu County government, state agencies, non-governmental organisations and other conservation bodies to come together to find a solution that would prevent the total loss of such a crucial resource and pull it back from the brink of extinction.

Eight years later, the efforts to restore Lake Kenyatta’s lost status still remain an unaccomplished dream, with the water level at less than three metres high from the original 12 metres. Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua, who doubles as the county executive for Environment, said human activity is to blame for the water loss.

Munyua also blamed land grabbers for targeting the public utility; with beacons having already been placed in some points of the lake. “Increased human settlement, watermelon and other crops cultivation around this lake have contributed to declining water levels. We’ve asked people to stop grazing their animals or having them drink water directly from the lake since that’s also contributing to the lake’s drying up. But they haven’t stopped,” said Munyua.

Wetlands International, an organisation that has been at the forefront of restoring and protecting wetlands, called on all stakeholders to come together to seek effective ways to save Lake Kenyatta, which is facing the threat of extinction. Julie Mulonga, the lobby’s director, said ending encroachment will be a lasting solution to the lake’s survival.

“It’s unfortunate that streams that used to feed the lake have been interfered with as people continue to farm and graze thousands of livestock in the waterways and wetlands. Such human activities have led to too much silting hence tampering with the lake’s depth. I call for concerted efforts from all to end this so that Lake Kenyatta’s lost glory can be restored,” said Mulonga.

Lamu’s World Wide Fund for Nature Marine Project Officer Sofia Kabibi advised locals to embrace mangrove planting to help restore wetlands in Lamu. Lake Kenyatta Water Users Association Chairman Benson Kariuki said the association has 11 monitoring wells established around the lake to check on how the water level varies as it supplies water to Mpeketoni and surrounding areas.

Kariuki expressed worry that if something is not done urgently, the remaining water at Lake Kenyatta will turn salty, hence subjecting the over 60,000 residents depending on fresh water from the lake to suffering. He said in coordination with other stakeholders, they have been creating awareness among locals on what they should avoid doing in surrounding areas in order to conserve the lake.

“We’re happy that after numerous calls, the state gazette the lake. We urge the local government to consider surveying Lake Kenyatta’s lands and fencing it off completely to minimise the human activities around it,” said Kariuki.

Silt has also been a key contributor to the disappearance of the lake. Experts say at least eight metres high of silt is in the lake and that Sh800 million is required in order to desilt. This is 40% of Lamu’s total budget allocation.

Lake Kenyatta is estimated to cover a stretch of 3.7 square kilometres when full. Also locally known as Lake Mukunganya, Kenyatta is Lamu’s biggest freshwater lake and one of the key fresh water bodies in the coastal region. The Water Resources Authority reports that the entire Lake Kenyatta sub‐catchment stretches from Pangani to the North West, Koruna River to the East and extends to Indian Ocean to the South East.