Knife attack that left me phonophobic

Bravin Yuri is a mental health advocate, political scientist and social media influencer.

As an advocate for people with mental illness, Bravin, 31, provides support and speaks out against the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Speaking to Healthy Nation, Bravin clarified that he is not a lawyer who represents mental illness cases in court but rather an activist who speaks up against mental torture and often organises activities to lead change regarding how mental illnesses are perceived.

“I have always been asked why I chose to be a mental health advocate and what pushed me to advocate the same, and my answer has always been simple: ‘to help other people get the help they need so that they don’t struggle the way I did to get help,” he said.

Bravin describes himself as an introvert and phonophobic. Phonophobia is the fear of sounds such as the sound made when a door closes or a balloon bursts.

A person with this disorder may experience deep distress about a loud noise they know is coming as well as by an unexpected loud noise.

It all started in December 2012 when Bravin was attacked by thugs in Mlolongo, Nairobi one morning as he waited to board a matatu.

The then first-year student at the University of Nairobi was on long holiday and was staying with his elder sister Carolyne. He, however, decided to visit his other sister Dorcas in Mlolongo without informing Carolyne, who was away at work.

The following morning, Carolyne arrived home and found the door locked; Bravin had left with the keys. After receiving a call from his sister that she was back in the city, he decided to rush home not to keep her in the cold.

“I prepared fast and by around 5:45am I was out of the house. Since the bus stop wasn’t that far, I got there in 15 minutes,” he said.

He got to the bus stop and waited for the bus while listening to music on his earphones.

“I felt someone tap my shoulder and when I turned around, I got hit by a metal rod. I remember trying to stand up and kept falling at the same time,” he added. When he regained consciousness, he felt a sharp pain in his neck and mouth.

“When I regained consciousness, I could feel this sharp pain in my mouth, so I reached to the mouth with my fingers to feel what had caused it. I had lost a tooth (literally broken into the cavity), and the other onehad cracked. I kept feeling something was on my neck — a small knife dug in there,” added Bravin.

Within a few minutes, the criminals had taken off with his phone, bag, earphones and cash.

He struggled to crawl back to his sister’s place. However, everyone was asleep and his knock on the door went unanswered.

“The boda boda riders who were there were looking at me like some weirdo and some were even saying “huyu hatafika mbali. Atakufa tu” (This guy won’t get far. He is going to die),” said Bravin.

There was a church nearby and the worshippers saw him and rushed him to hospital, where he spent a night before he was discharged to recuperate at home. “I remember the doctor later on saying they missed my jugular vein by an inch,” added Bravin.

The internal jugular vein is a major blood vessel that drains blood from important body organs and parts such as the brain, face and neck.

Anatomically, two of these veins lie along each side of the neck. They each rest beside the thyroid gland at the centre of the neck, just above the collarbone and near the trachea or windpipe.

Bravin realised things were not okay after spending a few days in the house recuperating. “As I was recovering, I realised that any time there was a loud bang like the door being shut, I was startled. Even utensils falling almost got my heart out of my chest.”

The problem got worse when he went back to university, especially during demonstrations when there were shots fired and teargas canisters thrown. “It was unbearable being around the campus during that time,” he noted.

He, however, did not know who to turn to because back then, mental health wasn’t a thing. He went through it alone and struggled with it. He never went to a counsellor and that affected him more.

Apart from dealing with his anxiety Bravin also had to deal with low self-esteem after losing his tooth.

During the attack, he broke three teeth.

“It was a nightmare for me. Low self-esteem was through the roof. The fact that I couldn’t smile again as before made me anti-social to some extent. In most of the photos I took during that time, I never smiled because of the missing tooth. People made fun of me without understanding my story,” he said. In 2019 it was fixed with a temporary one.

His struggles for six years led him to start mental health advocacy on Twitter and he later founded Mental Health and Wellness Kenya to create awareness of the same.

In 2017, he started seeing a counsellor. “At first it wasn’t easy. It was tough even to start talking about it but with time, it became much easier.”

According to Dr Salwa Haithar, a consultant psychiatrist based at Chiromo Hospital Group, Bustani, phonophobia is a treatable anxiety disorder. “After someone is diagnosed with phonophobia, a psychiatrist comes in to treat the anxiety caused by the sounds then refers the patient for therapy to help them relax and also graded exposure behaviour where they get exposed gently to sounds until they can face the specific sound they fear,” he explained.