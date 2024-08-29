Kenyans adapting to climate change, but divisions remain

A new report by Afrobarometer, a Pan-African research network, in partnership with the University of Nairobi (UON), has revealed a mixed picture of climate change awareness and solutions among Kenyans.

Only sixty-one per cent of Kenyans, six out of 10, have heard about climate change, while thirty-eight per cent remain unaware with one percent of Kenyans acknowledging that they don’t know anything around climate change.

However, more than four-fifths (eighty-two percent) of those who are aware believe human activity is the main cause or a contributing factor.

A majority (82 per cent) of Kenyans support government action to limit climate change, with 72 per cent backing specific measures. Additionally, eighty-one percent believe wealthy nations have a responsibility to help Kenya fund its response to climate change.

According to the researchers, majority of Kenyans they spoke to have called for government investment in climate resilient infrastructure, wind and solar energy.

“Most Kenyans want their government to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure (82%) and solar and wind energy (62%) in response to changing weather patterns and environmental degradation,” the findings say.

The report highlights that more than forty per cent of Kenyans have personally adapted to changing weather patterns by changing crops, food consumption, work hours, or water use. However, there are divisions on specific solutions, with support for banning tree cutting and promoting cleaner cookstoves and electric vehicles varying.

Speaking during the official launch of the report in Nairobi on Wednesday, Professor Paul Kamau, the director of research at UoN noted that a majority of Kenyans say they are familiar with the concept of climate change.

“Most citizens who are aware of the phenomenon blame human activities as its main cause and say urgent action is needed from the Kenyan government as well as developed countries.

Three-fourths (74 per cent) say the government should put more pressure on rich countries to provide resources to support Kenya’s response to climatic changes,”he said.

The report also highlights that a slimmer majority (54 per cent) support a ban on cutting down trees for firewood or charcoal, while fewer than half say the government should require families to switch to cookstoves that use cleaner fuels such as electricity or gas (42 per cent) and promote the use of taxis and buses that run on electricity (36 per cent).