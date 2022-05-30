Kenya seeks to eliminate river blindness in two years: MoH

Kenya hopes to eliminate elephantiasis and trachoma (river blindness) in the next two years, the Health ministry has said.

Health Permanent Secretary Susan Mochache made the remarks at the global summit on neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) in Nairobi. Speaking on behalf of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, she reiterated the need to eradicate the diseases.

The summit, organised by End Fund in partnership with the Health ministry and Kemri, brought over 200 delegates form 30 countries, including donors and public health experts, to discuss best practices and explore innovative ways of ending NTDs by 2030.

“Some people may think that when we say neglected, it is the diseases that are neglected. In reality, it is the people with those diseases who are neglected. This is why we have to champion universal health coverage and have insurance to cover [the treatment of] such diseases,” Ms Mochache said.

“We managed to eliminate Guinea worm disease and we believe that other NTDs can also be done away with.”

In its latest budget, Kenya allocated about Sh2.4 billion for NTDs but experts say this is not enough considering the effect the Covid-19 pandemic had on funding for NTDs.

More needs to be done to fight NTDs, said Dr Sultani Matendechero, Head of the Kenya National Public Health Institute.

Some of the gains

“The biggest casualty as a result of the pandemic was the NTDs programme. Most of our programmes stalled because of our over-reliance on external funding, which had to go to Covid-19,” Dr Matendechero explained.

“That in turn made our country lose on some of the gains that we had made towards eradication [of these diseases].”

He cited the need to change tack in order to reach the goal and find new ways of financing NTDs locally.

“Apart from supporting implementation activities such as mass drug administration and surgeries, we are also telling partners that we put more resources in advocacy so as to promote domestic financing. When we invest in advocacy, local philanthropists will come in and help in putting in more money,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of county first ladies, Caroline Wangamati, of Bungoma, stressed in a panel discussion that equity in health access is important, starting from the grassroots.

“It is the government’s role to reduce the inequities in the health sector and this can be done by demystifying the language used by health workers for the people,” she said.