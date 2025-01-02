Kenya secures land tenure approval at COP16

Many observers regard the recently concluded COP16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as yet another failed climate conference in 2024. The conference was marred by a lack of consensus on critical issues, particularly regarding establishing a new legally binding Drought Protocol. As discussions faltered, the decision-making process was postponed to the next COP in Mongolia, leaving many stakeholders frustrated with the slow progress on climate action.

This postponement follows a series of disappointing outcomes from previous climate conferences. First, biodiversity talks in Colombia were suspended before some items could be approved, the fifth and final round of negotiations on a legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution in Busan, South Korea, concluded without an agreement, and a climate finance deal disappointed developing countries at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Despite the overall disappointment surrounding COP16, Kenya emerged from Riyadh with significant victory related to land tenure. The Kenyan delegation led by Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and MEAs Director Linda Kosgei had fronted a proposal to the Africa Group of Negotiators at the African Ministerial Conference on Environment (AMCEN) in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, in September 2024, where it was adopted as a regional position.

Kenya recommended that parties nominate an additional focal point to support the integration of land tenure into national restoration plans. At COP16, Ghana presented the regional position, with support from Botswana and Madagascar. DrCharles Lange of the National Environmental Management Authority presented Kenya's position supporting the regional position. This maintains Kenya’s status as a leader in championing progressive reforms and shaping regional and global agendas on environmental governance.

Presenting the land tenure proposal to the Secretariat in Riyadh, the African Group emphasised the need for ministry teams to commit more human and technical resources to implement land tenure decisions effectively. Part of its statement read at the Committee of the Whole land tenure discussion stated: "We appreciate the importance of accurate and current land data which ensures that current national contexts and local realities inform decisions on national land degradation neutrality plans."

Madagascar's statement, supporting the African Group's proposal, read: "We support the position of nominating a national focal point for land tenure. It will provide continuous technical direction on integrating land tenure in national land restoration initiatives."

In its supporting statement, Botswana highlighted the critical connection between land tenure and sustainable management of rangelands, a topic they had requested to be added to the COP16 agenda.

The delegation's efforts were not only about enhancing how parties manage land but also aimed at elevating the profile of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) at the national level by ensuring more technical expertise is dedicated to implementing its decisions regarding land tenure.

In Riyadh, this proposal received formal approval, with the final land tenure decision calling on parties to consider nominating a focal point for land tenure. This is meant to coordinate the integration of land tenure into their plans and activities, where applicable, subject to national legislation and the availability of financial resources of the Secretariat, and without prejudice to existing focal point frameworks.

This decision is crucial as it aligns with existing frameworks under the UNCCD and aims to enhance land management strategies across member states. The approval emphasised proactively collecting data on legitimate land tenure rights in priority areas for voluntary land degradation neutrality.

In his closing remarks, UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw celebrated the tenure approval, saying: "Women's rights and secure land tenure have been firmly recognised, ensuring that those most impacted by land degradation and drought are further associated with our decision-making processes."

Washe Kazungu, TMG Research's country project manager leading the sustainability think-tank's work in Kenya, Uganda, and Malawi, says the decision is key for the UNCCD and all land-based environmental action being implemented at the national and county levels.

TMG Research and Kenya Land Alliance conducted research in Taita Taveta and Narok that demonstrated the link between the land tenure rights of communities and their commitment to sustainable land management practices. Their findings indicated that communities are more likely to invest in rehabilitating degraded lands and preventing further deterioration when their rights to access, utilise, and manage these lands are acknowledged and secured.

Secure land tenure is essential for sustainable development and environmental resilience. Secure land rights empower communities, allowing them to invest in their land and adopt sustainable practices. Notably, insecure tenure can lead to resource conflict, hinder agricultural investment, and contribute to environmental degradation.

For example, Supporting Pastoralism and Agriculture in Recurrent and Protracted Crises (SPARC) highlights the plight of the Waldaa community. This Kenyan pastoralist community has retained rights to its land for nearly 50 years without legal registration. This situation exemplifies the broader issue of insecure land tenure, affecting pastoralists who rely on flexible access to grazing areas. While these systems have worked before, the SPARC projects conflict owing to the shrinking of grazing lands due to desertification.

Kenya is already integrating land tenure into its national land restoration plans. The country recently partnered with TMG Research in a national dialogue on land tenure, supported by the UNCCD and the Food and Agriculture Organization. Additionally, non-state actors in the country's land sector are eager to assist the Ministry of Environment to improve land management within land restoration projects to achieve optimal results.