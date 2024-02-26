Kenya Second Largest Importer of Used Trucks in EA, Putting Health and Environment at Risk

A new report shows that Kenya is the second largest importer of used heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) in East Africa after Burundi, risking the country's environment and public health.

The report, jointly launched by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), provides the first global overview of the scale and regulation of used HDVs and their contribution to global air pollution, road accidents, fuel consumption and climate emissions.

The report shows that HDVs account for over 40 per cent of on-road nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, over 60 per cent of on-road particulate matter (PM 2.5), and more than 20 per cent of black carbon emissions.

The Study indicates that despite 25 African countries having adopted standards on used HDVs towards air pollution control, climate mitigation and improved road safety, only four have fully implemented the regulations. Globally, only two countries have included used vehicles in their national climate action plans, known as Nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

Heavy-duty vehicles have a significant impact on public health. They generate fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that leads to air pollution-related diseases such as ischemic heart disease (IHD), stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung cancer. These diseases are chronic in nature and result from prolonged exposure to air pollution.

"Trucks and buses contribute to economic growth just about anywhere in the world, but ambitious regulations are needed to curb their emissions, causing major environmental and health impacts. Introduction of cleaner bus technologies can be a major driver for the global revolution to low and, ultimately, zero emissions transport," says Rob de Jong, head of UNEP's Sustainable Mobility Unit.

The report analyses the flow and scale of used heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) from major exporters such as Japan, the European Union (EU), and the Republic of Korea (ROK). It also reviews the regulatory environment for used HDV imports in 146 countries, of which 122 are low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The findings reveal that globally, the sales of new and used HDVs have doubled between 2000 and 2015, resulting in an increase of carbon dioxide emissions by about one-third during the same period. The report recommends more stringent regulations to reduce the harmful impact of used HDVs on people's health and the climate. It suggests countries adopt Euro VI equivalent vehicle emission standards and cleaner fuels to avoid approximately 700,000 premature deaths by 2030.

In 2018, the export of new and used Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDVs) peaked. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a decline in the export of HDVs in 2019 and 2020.

According to the report, one-third of globally used HDVs are absorbed within the EU. 20% is exported to Africa, another 20% to the Asia-Pacific region, and the rest is exported to other regions.

The findings also reveal that the major exporters of new and used HDVs are Japan, the EU, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, the US, and China.

"Notably, Japan, the EU and the Republic of Korea (ROK) collectively make up about 60 per cent of the total new and used HDVs export market share. In terms of used HDVs, these three exported about 2.4 million units between 2015 to 2020," the report says.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Nature, shifting to electric heavy-duty vehicles is an effective strategy for mitigating climate change. The study highlights a significant reduction in emissions resulting from such a transition.

"Reductions are particularly pronounced along highway corridors, at transportation hubs, and within urban centres that also exhibit high baseline NO2 concentrations," shows the Nature study.



