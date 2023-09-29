Kenya’s Climate Change Act 2023 wins praise

Former Columbian President Ivan Duque has lauded Kenya for passing the Climate Change Act 2023, terming it a good model for the rest of the continent to adopt. The newly passed bill creates a legal framework for carbon markets, where polluters compensate for their pollution through carbon credits. Calling it a reference model, he said adopted carbon markets increase climate action through market-driven solutions.

During an exclusive interview with Climate Action during the recently ended Africa Climate Summit, Duque said this trajectory is a positive step towards the continent’s transition to sustainability. He agreed that Africa needs funding to achieve the 2.8 trillion USD required for an efficient transition.

"Africa needs resources to achieve its NDCs by 2030. African countries cannot put that money on the table; neither will philanthropy,” he said, calling for a combination of instruments and urging the global north to honour its pledges.

He urged countries to increase climate action budgets and proposed creating trustworthy carbon markets, citing Columbia’s success. He suggested that Africa could follow suit through waste-to-energy, reforestation, energy transition and clean cooking initiatives.

“It is clear that as a result of procrastination and doing what we shouldn’t have done, more and more damage and injury is occurring. To unlock the resources, we need to drive this new investment and financial opportunities, especially for green energy. We believe it is time to discuss carbon tax,” President William Ruto told delegates at the summit.

According to Duque, carbon trading will only solve some of Africa’s problems, but the success stories in practising countries outweigh the failures. Columbia, he noted, was the first to earn a blue bond for the conservation and restoration of its mangroves in partnership with Conservation International. He added that this has proved a fast way to mobilise conservation and community development resources.

Africa seeks to reduce emissions by improving land practices and implementing reforestation and restoration projects. Carbon credit trading is being looked at as a potential solution. The Africa Carbon Markets Initiative ), launched at COP 27 in Egypt, is looking to have more countries join in in order to benefit as a continent.

Duque’s comment comes amid a controversy surrounding carbon markets regarding pricing and standards. There are arguments that carbon credit trading is a licence for the Global North to continue emitting. One tonne of carbon dioxide emissions in the air is equivalent to one carbon credit, which the World Bank prices between $40 to $80.

In a report released during the summit week, eight civil societies termed the trade ‘a kind of accounting fraud that would be illegal elsewhere and may not help much with the climate crisis’.

“The hype around carbon markets in Africa is creating a Wild West for a new type of entrepreneur whose sole purpose is to manufacture carbon credits,” they stated.

Dr Fadhel Kaboub, associate professor of economics at Denison University and president of the Global Institute for Sustainable Prosperity, also shared his skepticism on carbon markets. In his statement issued after the Nairobi Declaration, Fadhel called the summit a missed opportunity to harmonise Africa’s climate, energy, adaptation, and development strategies. “Instead of discussing facts, Nairobi declaration offers false solutions like carbon markets, which simply amount to cheap pollution permits for Global North historic polluters who can pass on the cost of the permits to their customers,” he stated.

Founding Director of Power Shift Africa, Mohamed Adow, cautioned African leaders to think twice before adopting ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ and asked them to question where carbon markets work for their people, climate and development.

Agreeing that Africa has a right to demand climate funding from the global north, Mohamed said that instead of signing up for ‘an initiative that is full of booby traps’, African leaders should work together and to interrogate where the real and essential money for the critical role Africa plays in conservation is.