Kenya praised at UN meet for progress in reducing child malnutrition

Kenya is among countries commended for innovative efforts to improve food production and combat malnutrition in children, as global leaders were urged at a United Nations meeting to increase health spending.

The annual Goalkeepers Report 2024, titled “The Race to Nourish a Warming World,” released yesterday outlined four key solutions to nourish the planet and tackle the growing challenges of malnutrition and diseases in children.

The report, launched ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, emphasised, “no issue demands a larger-scale solution than malnutrition, as every person on the planet requires a healthy, nutritious diet every day.”

Kenya, Brazil, India, Rwanda, and dozens of other emerging nations were named for identifying “gaps in their food systems and are repairing them to deliver the right macro- and micronutrients to as much of the population as possible,” according to the report.

“For these countries, building a more nutritious food system produces a double benefit. It lowers the malnutrition rate, improving health outcomes. It also can lead to a remarkable amount of economic growth,” the report says.

For instance, the report observes that new agricultural technologies are being developed to increase the amount of milk that cows produce in Kenya, which has seen production rise six-fold.

“Some technologies use DNA and data to help farmers select cows that give birth to more productive offspring, including more female calves. Others help farmers produce more high-quality forage or repurpose crop waste—both of which can be used as nutritious cow feed,” the report observes.

It adds: “As a result, an increasing number of Kenyan cows are now producing 6 to 10 times more milk than before. That’s more milk to drink at home and more income for dairy farmers and vendors, most of whom are women. It’s also better for children.”

The report cites Coletta Kemboi, a dairy farmer in Maili Nne, who leveraged new skills to care for her cows that now produce 110 liters per day, expand her business, and provide for her family.

Improving dairy productivity and supply in just five countries—Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania—could prevent 109 million cases of childhood stunting between 2020 and 2050, the report projects.

“If low- and middle-income countries adopted Multiple Micronutrient Supplements, the world’s most complete prenatal vitamins, almost half a million lives could be saved by 2040,” the report observes.

“When a child dies, half the time the underlying cause is malnutrition. The world’s worst child health crisis is malnutrition. Climate change is making it even harder to solve. To protect the world’s children from hunger’s worst effects, we must invest in global health,” says Bill Gates Co-chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mr Gates mentioned that climate change is significantly making malnutrition harder to solve with the researchers predicting that between 2024 and 2050, climate change will mean 40 million additional children will be stunted, and 28 million additional children will be wasted.

In 2023, the World Health Organisation estimated that 148 million children experienced stunting, a condition where children don’t grow to their full potential mentally or physically, and 45 million children experienced wasting, a condition where children become weak and emaciated, leaving them at much greater risk of developmental delays and death. These are the most severe and irreversible forms of chronic and acute malnutrition.

Malnutrition, according to the WHO, occurs as a result of faulty nutrition or when foods con­sumed lack basic nutrients of vita­min. Starvation can also contribute to malnutrition.

According to the latest data from the electronic community health information system (eCHIS), which sends diagnostic data directly from households visited by community health promoters (CHPs), for child health, 4,330,000 under 5-year children have been assessed for common childhood illnesses including malnutrition, diarrhea, malaria, and pneumonia in the last four months.

CHPs are largely deployed at the grassroots targeting low-income households for instance in informal settlements.

“It’s an important projection, and it should inform the introduction where country leaders devote their aid money to reverse the current trends and the growing burden of malnutrition.

Fighting climate change is crucial. But what these data show is that the health crisis and the climate crisis are the same thing in the poorest countries near the equator,” says Mr Gates.

He adds: “In fact, the best way to fight the impacts of climate change is by investing in nutrition. Nations can’t grow if their people can't, most people associate malnutrition with hunger. We have seen all the awful photos of starving children. That’s the most visible kind of malnutrition but it’s not the only kind.

Malnutrition also includes what doctors call “hidden hunger.” Kids can be eating enough calories and still not getting the right nutrients. When this happens to very young children, it interrupts the development of their bodies and brains. The effects are irreversible. A child who has a severe brush with malnutrition before the age of three will complete five fewer years of schooling than well-nourished kids.

Malnourished kids who do remain in school tend to do poorly and take longer to complete each grade than their peers. As these kids become adults, it continues to haunt them.

“If we solve malnutrition, we make it easier to solve every other problem. We solve extreme poverty. Vaccines are more effective. And deadly diseases like malaria and pneumonia become far less fatal. That’s why I believe we can jumpstart a second global health boom by getting kids the right nutrients. This is especially true now because we have more tools to ensure kids get healthier even as the world gets hotter.

He says: “Together, they’re showing us how we can jumpstart another golden age for health: with a lot of grit, creativity, and enormous generosity toward their fellow human beings,”

The report recommends scaling up new tools to solve malnutrition, making people healthier while also building resilience to climate change and spurring much-needed economic growth.

One of the solutions offered by the report conducted by the Bill and Melinda Foundation is ensuring more productive cows and safer milk for people around the world, “drink your milk” has long been wise advice that makes them healthier and even more climate-resilient over the long term.

Kenya has been commended for producing six times more milk produced by cows in new agricultural technologies developed to increase milk production in the country.

“Milk is a nutrient-rich food that addresses many of the nutritional deficits children face, including calcium, vitamins (including A and B12), protein, and healthy fats. But producing enough of it, ensuring it is affordable, and preventing it from spoiling remains a challenge in low-income regions,” says the report.

It adds: “Roughly 80 per cent of the dairy cows in Kenya produce a mere two litres of milk per day. But that’s changing. New agricultural technologies are being developed to increase the amount of milk these cows produce. Some technologies use DNA and data to help farmers select cows that give birth to more productive offspring, including more female calves. Others help farmers produce more high-quality forage or repurpose crop waste—both of which can be used as nutritious cow feed.

“As a result, an increasing number of Kenyan cows are now producing six to ten times more milk than before. That’s more milk to drink at home and more income for dairy farmers and vendors, most of whom are women. It’s also better health for children,” says the report.

A new analysis from the International Food Policy Research Institute shows that improving dairy productivity and consumption in just five countries—Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania—could prevent as many as 109 million cases of childhood stunting by 2050.

Mr Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said: “People don’t often think how important cows are, and particularly dairy cows, we can massively increase the production of dairy in our countries like Kenya and India showing that with simple interventions and the impact of having regular access to dairy products for particularly infants is very high in terms of the effect on nutrition.”

The second innovation is for countries to provide a high-quality prenatal vitamin for pregnant women. This could save almost half a million lives and improve birth outcomes for 25 million babies by 2040, according to the report.

The report highlights that adopting multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) costs as little as $2.60 (Sh330) for an entire pregnancy in all low- and middle-income countries.

“We talk about the potential for Introducing what we call MMS, maternal micronutrient supplements, where you can have up to 15 supplements now in a single dosage for around $2.60 per person, which actually would be transformative in terms of saving lives, both maternal and child lives,” Mr Suzman said in an interview with journalists on the side.

The report also recommends efforts to scale up new ways of fortifying pantry staples, such as salt and bouillon cubes, which can reduce millions of cases of anemia and prevent deaths due to neural tube defects.

In Ethiopia, a new process to fortify salt with iodine and folic acid could lead to a four per cent reduction in anemia and could eliminate up to 75 per cent of all deaths and stillbirths due to neural tube defects.

In Nigeria, fortifying bouillon cubes with iron, folic acid, zinc, and vitamin B12 could avert up to 16.6 million cases of anemia and up to 11,000 deaths from neural tube defects.

“Large-scale food fortification is an old technology but we are unlocking new ways of using it to increase micronutrients in the food staples of low-income countries to create resilience for vulnerable families.”

For example, vitamin A deficiencies are the leading cause of childhood blindness, while folate deficiencies are the leading cause of neural tube defects.

The report also highlights how promising new research into the microbiome can improve people’s health. Studies indicate that better gut health can help children absorb nutrients, develop strong immune systems, and grow as they should to thrive.

A deeper understanding of gut health, Mr Gates says, has the potential to change not just how the world treats malnutrition but also overnutrition, which impacts wealthy countries.

“One aspect is when a child is malnourished and they don’t have a healthy gut and a healthy microbiome, their ability to absorb nutrients even from nutrient-rich food goes down significantly. Their ability to have vaccines be impactful, vaccines have worked less well on malnourished children. Malnourished children are paradoxically less able to respond to interventions to make them more fully nourished,” says the report.

The report also shines a light on the catastrophic economic costs of malnutrition and highlights solutions that can help mitigate them.

According to the World Bank, the cost of undernutrition is US$3 trillion in productivity loss every year, because malnutrition stunts people’s physical and cognitive abilities. In low-income countries, that loss ranges from three per cent to 16 per cent of Gross Domestic Product.

“Although all the interventions we’ve covered have lifesaving potential on a global scale, without resources and extensible plans for implementation behind them, they would be little more than good ideas. That’s why the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation worked with UNICEF and other partners to launch the Child Nutrition Fund—a new financing mechanism designed to bring these innovative solutions to life and transform the way the world addresses child malnutrition,” says the report.

Before the Child Nutrition Fund, there was no dedicated platform to coordinate efforts to address child malnutrition, to encourage domestic funding, or to support local production of the nutrient-rich foods and food supplements children need most.

“The interventions it has funded and deployed have saved nearly 60 million lives. Now, the Child Nutrition Fund is using a similar approach to attack child malnutrition, in partnership with countries around the world,” says the report.