Kenya falls short of CHU coverage target in counties, report reveals

Only ten counties in Kenya have all their primary health facilities linked to Community Health Units (CHUs), raising concerns about the government's efforts to improve access to equitable health services for all citizens and reduce disparities among underserved populations.

CHUs are health service delivery structures that cover a population of approximately 5,000 people within a defined geographical area. Each unit is staffed by a community health assistant officer and 10 community health volunteers who provide promotive, preventive and basic curative services.

According to the Primary Health Care Report on the Implementation and Financing of Primary Health Care in Kenya, these ten counties have exceeded CHU coverage by more than 100 per cent, indicating that the entire population is covered by CHUs.

The counties that have exceeded CHU coverage include Tharaka Nithi with 150 per cent, Nyeri with 130 per cent, Taita Taveta with 119 per cent, Vihiga with 117 per cent, Busia with 114 per cent, Homa Bay with 112 per cent, Turkana 107 per cent, Bomet 105 per cent, Siaya 101 per cent and Kisumu 100 per cent.

However, some counties have low CHU coverage, such as Wajir at 33 per cent, Machakos at 31 per cent, Uasin Gishu at 24 per cent, Mandera at 17 per cent and Elgeyo Marakwet at nine per cent.

More public facilities are connected to CHUs than private facilities, and linkage is higher in lower-level facilities. About 22 per cent of private level 4 facilities are linked to a CHU.

As of November 2022, the average CHU linkage to health facilities in Kenya is 69 per cent, which is below the set target of 90 percent.

“A key approach to improving primary health care is the institutionalisation of primary care networks to improve the linkage between CHUs and primary care facilities and financing and equip primary care facilities to adequately provide primary healthcare services. Strong CHUs and management structures form the foundation for strong community health systems and Primary Care Networks (PCN) implementation," the report says.

Kenya aims to expand primary healthcare through the establishment and operationalisation of PCNs in all counties, as outlined in the Kenya Primary Health Care Strategic Framework 2019-2024. The framework focuses on primary healthcare facilities at levels 2, 3 and 4.

The framework envisages the strengthening and enrichment of level 2 facilities to provide the same level of services as level 3 facilities.

In the PCN model, the CHUs (level 1) are linked to the level 2 and 3 facilities (spokes), which provide preventive and curative health services.

The level 2 and 3 facilities are then linked to a primary-level hospital (hub), which provides support and coordination and acts as a first point of referral.