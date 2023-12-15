Kenya builds alliances for debt review

At COP28, Kenya made a stride on a key ask of the Nairobi Declaration by coming into partnership with Colombia and France to form an expert review on debt, climate and nature.

Under this partnership, the team of experts will conduct a comprehensive assessment of how foreign and public debt impact the ability of developing countries to conserve nature and adapt to climate change. The evaluation will encompass Kenya's ability to transition to a low-carbon economy and explore avenues for enhancing sustainability from fiscal and environmental perspectives.

The Nairobi Declaration, endorsed by 54 countries, is a foundational framework for Africa's negotiation position at COP28 and beyond. The document calls for developed nations to accelerate carbon emission reductions. Additionally, the declaration advocates for revamping the global financial system, emphasising the argument by African leaders that the current system perpetuates indebtedness in low-income countries, hindering their ability to adapt and thrive economically.

This comes against the backdrop of stark realities fronted by climate change in Kenya. Climate-related phenomena such as El Niño rains have displaced hundreds of individuals, claimed lives and damaged property.

“This is critical because many of our economies are highly indebted, especially after the Covid-19 crisis. And we require fiscal space capacity to make financial investments needed for climate action and start making real or the commitments we are making here,” said Colombia’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Susana Muhamad.

The launch of this initiative further represents the implementation of one of the elements from the Paris Pact for People and Planet, agreed at the global financing pact held in Paris earlier this year.

At the summit attended by world leaders and financial experts, the World Bank said countries experiencing extreme climate conditions will be granted a moratorium from debt repayments, but only for new loans. This move, critics said, fell short of what is required.

Agnes Pannier, Minister for the Energy Transition in France, said countries should not have to choose between fighting poverty and the planet.

“The international financial system must perform better. Meeting global changes will depend on our ability to commit to increasing private capital flows. Today, we proudly announce that France, Columbia and Kenya are launching an expert review on debt finance, nature and climate. It means that we are on the field trying to find new ways of financing to incentivise developing countries,” she said.

Ali Mohamed, Kenya’s Climate Change envoy, welcomed the partnership.

“Our teams have worked hard to further these initiatives that we hope will be able to attract more partners. Sustainable levels of sovereign debts and debt service payments plague many emerging and developing economies, forcing them to slow down on caring for their nature and climate and on developing their economies, people, and social services - simply to avoid default,” he said.

While calling for the global community to accelerate their actions on climate and nature and investment in climate growth, Mohamed said access to cash remains a big challenge for developing countries.

“All of us require access to capital and financing to address the reality of climate change. Our infrastructure, electric infrastructure, road infrastructure, bridges and other facilities have been destroyed because of the extreme weather events we are experiencing. The same can be said for many other countries of the world. And that is the problem. We cannot access the required money to develop the necessary resilience because of the debt situation we face. We are currently exposed to a fiscal space that does not allow us, and even the rates at which the debt is made available are not sustainable,” he said.

The review aims to provide innovative ideas and recommendations to address the complex challenges of the converging debt crises, climate change and environmental degradation. It will be conducted by an international independent expert group designated by a steering committee that will appoint a technical secretariat.