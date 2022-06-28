Kenya, 54 nations lose billions due to climate change

Kenya is among developing countries in Africa that have lost billions of shillings due to repercussions of erratic climatic conditions, a new report has revealed.

Over the last two decades, 55 vulnerable countries, most of them in Africa, have lost 20 per cent of their wealth due to increased green-house effect and sporadic patterns of precipitation.

As illustrated by the new report released during the Bonn Climate Convention in Germany that took place from June 6 to 16, the wealth of developing countries in Africa would have been one fifth more today were it not for the impacts of climate change and the subsequent damage and losses linked to it.

Members of the climate vulnerable Twenty (V20) countries include at least 25 countries in Africa and Middle East — Kenya, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin, Palestine, Comoros, Senegal, Ethiopia, South Sudan, eSwatini, Sudan, Gambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Tunisia, Yemen, Lebanon, Uganda, Liberia, Guinea, Madagascar and Morocco.

Island nations, 19 Asia-Pacific countries and 11 Caribbean and Latin America nations are also members of V20.

“Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in vulnerable economies among V20 countries decreased by one per cent every year on average due to economic losses, which averaged to 3.67 per cent in 2019,” read the report.

The report by Vulnerable Twenty, a group of Finance ministers from the Climate Vulnerable Forum, holds that whereas extreme climatic conditions have drastically surged over the previous two decades, most poor economies in the world are not adapting fast enough to cope with the current changing climate. Climate enthusiasts are rallying for more stringent mitigation measures to contain the mean temperature rise in the world below 1.5°C.

There is a 50:50 chance of average global temperature reaching 1.5 degrees Celcius above pre-industrial levels in the next five years, and the likelihood is increasing with time, according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organization. This means economic losses will keep soaring unless global adaptation accelerates at an outstanding pace to prevent damage and loss and at the same time offset the impacts of global warming to economic growth.

Statistics from Bonn Convention report show that global warming in virtually all V20 nations have hit mean temperatures that are far beyond the optimal level for generating economic growth, consequently incurring economic losses.

Surging greenhouse gases will immensely increase future risks of economic losses by pulling V20 economies further from optimal temperatures.

Following the damning statistics, Pan African Climate Justice Alliance’s acting executive director Charles Mwangi implored policy makers in Bonn to put into consideration the varying plight of women, youth, men and the disabled occasioned by climate instigated losses and damage, and act accordingly.

“We urge parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to factor in the role and capacity of civil society organisations in mitigating loss and damage as well as fast-track mechanisms for easing access to climate finance," he stated.

Ghana is the current leader of the V20 nations, a position it assumed during Bonn Climate Talks.

“This report should raise alarm over the global economy considering that V20 are the engines that accelerate world economic growth while conversely, this phase risks an abrupt end owing to the climate quandary if the world does not act urgently,” explained Ghana’s Finance Minister Kenneth Nana.

“Failure to ensure a balance adaptation of 50:50 and failure by world leaders to deliver climate finance amounting to Sh11.7 billion has left us extremely exposed,” said Nana.

Through his representative Seth Ofaso, the minister has appealed for what he terms as “international mechanism for financing damage and loss from climate impacts as a matter of justice and pragmatism.”

V20 and climate vulnerable forum stakeholders have urged COP27, in unanimity with victims least responsible for and least equipped to withstand heightened extreme climate change instigated physical shocks, to set up the financing facility.

They opine that it is unjustified for rich and responsible countries in the world to deny monetary support for cushioning pulverising costs burden borne by the poor, most vulnerable, and least responsible countries, due to inaction on climate upheavals.